Penske pilot maintains rule atop Xfinity Series field

“X” continues to mark the spot.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Austin Cindric collected his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win within the last six scheduled stops and second straight to boost his position atop the second-tier circuit’s updated overall championship points standings courtesy of a first-place finish in the first road course event held at the Daytona International Speedway.
Cindric, with immediate family ties in place in the Penske outfit due to the fact that he is also the son of organization President Tim Cindric, secured the preferred point position on a pass of the then-leader five laps from the finish line to log in with his seventh Xfinity Series triumph in the past two years.
It was also the pilot’s second win in two weeks on a road course after he also prevailed at Road America in Wisconsin the previous weekend. Four of his wins over the last two seasons have come on road courses.
The victory in the inaugural Daytona Road Course race taking place on a layout comprised of 14 turns and covering 3.61 miles was the first to take place in a road course condition at the famed host site.
Cindric coupled the win along with a first-place finish in the first stage to additionally enhance his points-leading status as well.
The eventual winner dodged disaster on a restart with inside 10 laps remaining when an accident snared about a dozen drivers, including ones challenging for the lead, and forced them off the new-look track. Cindric was able to open up as much as a seven-second advantage down the stretch to ultimately cruise across the start/finish line as the victor.
"I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car,” said Cindric, reveling in his seventh career NXS win. “Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team, obviously everyone at Team Penske for working hard. That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed there at the end where it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”
The beginning of the race, delayed due to the weather, was also filled with some problems, no major surprise due the fact that so many of the entries were unfamiliar with the reworked track and unable due to COVID-19 restrictions to receive any advance experience. The new chicane coming off the high-banked speedway’s final turn posed huge issues, with numerous drivers forced to come to complete stops after speeding through those turns. Cindric was among the few in the field to steer though the problem area the best.
Cindric remains ties for the season lead in the number of wins and has parlayed that accomplishment along with his total of eight stage wins to sit somewhat comfortably all alone atop the updated Xfinity Series points championship standings with only a limited number of races remaining on tap before the start of the circuit’s postseason title chase.
