Perfect performance places Langtree diver atop region’s pool

As ratios go, this one proved unable to be beat.
The only entry in the entire pool in place representing Langtree Charter Academy’s diving and swimming program, more than made that presence felt by also fashioning a first-place finish in a specialty event in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Region Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.
The Lions’ Joslyn Oakley, a junior, scored her third straight diving-related postseason regional individual gold medal and set the platform for possible duplicating the accomplishment on a statewide level to boot when earning the right to once again occupy the top podium step following results compiled in the affair’s girls 1-meter diving event.
Oakley, already a two-time reigning state champ, landed her third consecutive regional title in as many attempts with an impressive effort that bested the next-best entry by in excess of a 100-point margin.
Oakley received 492.60 points accounting for all the points collected by Langtree Charter in the competition. The first-place finish was worth a team total of nine points. LCA finished the meet in a two-way tie for 15th among the total of 20 teams tallying points of some sort during the competition.
Central Region matters were held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, conducted in two separate days over a three-day span. The diving portion was held first, followed by the swimming segment two days later.
As a result, LCA’s Oakley surfaced as one of the overall meet’s first event champions and one of three crowned within the various classifications on the girls end of the pool.
The meet was hosted by Pine Lake Prep, and the diving event titlist also topped a one-two podium finish on the part of area-based entries.
PLP sophomore Larissa Munksgard chimed in as the same event’s runner-up to give the area the top two finishers.
Both easily parlayed their efforts into the earning of a bid to attend later this week’s combo-class 1A/2A NCHSAA State Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.
Langtree region champ Oakley will join Pine Lake’s and the regional’s runner-up Munksgard in being among the first to compete when the diving portion of the state meet is held at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh on Thursday. The swimming segment will then be held the following Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.