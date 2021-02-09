Perfect performance places Langtree diver atop region’s pool

As ratios go, this one proved unable to be beat.

The only entry in the entire pool in place representing Langtree Charter Academy’s diving and swimming program, more than made that presence felt by also fashioning a first-place finish in a specialty event in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Region Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.

The Lions’ Joslyn Oakley, a junior, scored her third straight diving-related postseason regional individual gold medal and set the platform for possible duplicating the accomplishment on a statewide level to boot when earning the right to once again occupy the top podium step following results compiled in the affair’s girls 1-meter diving event.

Oakley, already a two-time reigning state champ, landed her third consecutive regional title in as many attempts with an impressive effort that bested the next-best entry by in excess of a 100-point margin.

Oakley received 492.60 points accounting for all the points collected by Langtree Charter in the competition. The first-place finish was worth a team total of nine points. LCA finished the meet in a two-way tie for 15th among the total of 20 teams tallying points of some sort during the competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}