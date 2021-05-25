Perfect Pine Lake Prep braces for season’s stretch run to title

Batten down the hatches. It’s going to be a wild ride.

Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team prepped its pampered path towards a late-season stretch run in continued contention for this spring season’s conference crown and for a coveted berth in the statewide postseason play.

The Pride belted out a 13-0, inning-shortened triumph over fellow PAC-7 Conference entry and non-title seeking Queen’s Grant that served to maintain their standing as one of the two teams yet to taste defeat in circuit play.

By improving to the 8-0 level to show for both the season overall and opposite countering PAC-7 foes, Pine Lake braced itself for what has all the makings of a drama-filled push towards the conclusion of regulation play.

The Pride actually secured an unstable leg up in the process in its continued bid to capture this season’s circuit title and accompanying automatic invite into the state playoffs that comes as that particular feat’s reward. PLP continued to support its continuing No. 11 rank still in place in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class baseball poll. That poll puts it as one of three members of the same league alone all residing among the top 11 positions in that same statewide survey.