Perfect Pine Lake Prep braces for season’s stretch run to title

Batten down the hatches. It’s going to be a wild ride.
Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team prepped its pampered path towards a late-season stretch run in continued contention for this spring season’s conference crown and for a coveted berth in the statewide postseason play.
The Pride belted out a 13-0, inning-shortened triumph over fellow PAC-7 Conference entry and non-title seeking Queen’s Grant that served to maintain their standing as one of the two teams yet to taste defeat in circuit play.
By improving to the 8-0 level to show for both the season overall and opposite countering PAC-7 foes, Pine Lake braced itself for what has all the makings of a drama-filled push towards the conclusion of regulation play.
The Pride actually secured an unstable leg up in the process in its continued bid to capture this season’s circuit title and accompanying automatic invite into the state playoffs that comes as that particular feat’s reward. PLP continued to support its continuing No. 11 rank still in place in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class baseball poll. That poll puts it as one of three members of the same league alone all residing among the top 11 positions in that same statewide survey.
As the schedule allows, all four remaining games for Pine Lake set to take place in its own conference ranks are affairs slated to be held against each of the other two fellow higher-ranking entries.
Continuing to do their part to set the stage, the Pride banged out the favorable outcome against Queen’s Grant to also put the finishing touches on a fourth straight home-and-home season series sweep.
The Pride crossed home plate with multiple runs in as many as five different innings and used a final outburst to also once again draw the issue to a close ahead of the regulation number of innings courtesy of the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule. This is the second straight time and third such accomplishment for the season overall.
The Pride completed the 13-0 effort of Queen’s Grant to also complete the two teams’ series set on the preferred side of combined 23-0 margin in regards to runs scored against those allowed over the latter’s Stallions.
In the pitching department, starting and winning PLP hurler Owen Lally collected the decision, receiving some limited relief assistance in the process from Gage Childers, Tate Allison and Nash Chelcun. Collectively, the crew failed to allow a run on just four hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, the Pride finished only a home run shy of hitting for a team cycle. Tate Allison legged out a triple, while both Sam Brochetti and Same Nottestad drilled a double apiece. Singles were also added to the account by Nathan Smith, Tanner Allison and Ben Schneider. Brochetti topped the team’s charts with his two base hits total that also to account for a team-best three runs batted in.
The trek towards this season’s title takes on a much more difficult appearance beginning this week.
Pine Lake entered into the week on tap to face off against state-ranked No. 10 rival Mountain Island Charter in a pair of contests on tap to take place in a mere three-day span. The series set that will determine which entry will continue to take its bid for this year’s PAC-7 title into the following final full week of regular season play.
As it turns out, in the case of the Pride, it will then complete the crucial conference segment of its season schedule when taking on current No. 7 ranked Community School of Davidson in the final league series of the season on track to take place early next month.