Perfect Pine Lake Prep protects precarious PAC-7 perch

No margin for error.

That continues to be just the case on behalf of the Pine Lake Prep baseball team.

Continuing to engage in season-long play on a mistake-free basis, the Pride parlayed its most recent performance in the form of an 11-6 triumph over Bradford Prep into maintaining its overall undefeated season.

And it’s a good thing that continues to be the case.

Exiting with a 6-0 record to show for both the season overall and for its efforts engaging in nothing but PAC-7 Conference competition, Pine Lake heads back into action this week as one of as many as three current circuit entries each also yet to taste a single setback.

The latest accomplishment on the part of the perfect Pride also allowed it to score a third straight sweep of a season’s home-and-home series sweep over a common in-conference counterpart. That is an achievement that has also been matched by two other same league entries as well.

Doing its part to maintain a three-way share of the PAC-7 lead came complete with some strong individual performances as well.