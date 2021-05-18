Perfect Pine Lake Prep protects precarious PAC-7 perch

No margin for error.
That continues to be just the case on behalf of the Pine Lake Prep baseball team.
Continuing to engage in season-long play on a mistake-free basis, the Pride parlayed its most recent performance in the form of an 11-6 triumph over Bradford Prep into maintaining its overall undefeated season.
And it’s a good thing that continues to be the case.
Exiting with a 6-0 record to show for both the season overall and for its efforts engaging in nothing but PAC-7 Conference competition, Pine Lake heads back into action this week as one of as many as three current circuit entries each also yet to taste a single setback.
The latest accomplishment on the part of the perfect Pride also allowed it to score a third straight sweep of a season’s home-and-home series sweep over a common in-conference counterpart. That is an achievement that has also been matched by two other same league entries as well.
Doing its part to maintain a three-way share of the PAC-7 lead came complete with some strong individual performances as well.
Starting Pride pitcher Owen Lally teamed with relievers Jackson Goodwin and Tate Allison to tame the Bradford Prep Bears batters. Combined, the trio allowed the six runs, all coming over a late-game stretch of two innings and long after the matter was well in hand, on eight hits while racking up eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Pine Lake came as close to drawing the matter to a close ahead of the regulation number of innings as possible without actually doing so by racing out to a 9-0 lead through five full innings of play. Had the Pride pushed that cushion out to a double-digit spread, it would have forced the mandatory run-lead mercy rule to be enforced. Instead, PLP allowed four runs in the top of the sixth before plating their final two runs in the bottom of the same frame. The Pride gave up the game’s final two markers in the top of the seventh.
At the plate, Joe Lehec belted a double among his team-high three hits, while Sam Nottestad used his two base knocks to also account for a pair of runs batted in. Tate Allison also paired safeties, while Lally, Carter Helein and Michael Heis all piped in with a base hit each.
Pine Lake headed back into action this week on track to take on league member Queen’s Grant in the two teams’ scheduled home-and-home series also coming to help mark the midway point of regular-season play on the part of both parties.