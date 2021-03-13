Perfect placement propels Wildcats into lacrosse postseason

Consider it a case, primarily, of knowing its place.
Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team is well aware of where it is. The Wildcats are right where they want to be.
On the eve of finalizing the postseason field on the part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association in preparation for that phase of play that is scheduled to get underway as early as possible next week, Lake Norman sewed up an automatic berth courtesy of fashioning an outright first-place finish in its circuit ranks.
The Wildcats withstood a challenge presented to them by the only other member of the otherwise unnamed Conference 12 ranks in contention for the crown by nipping visiting nemesis Hough High, 11-10, that served to send the winners into the sole ownership of the league lead.
As a result, during a second-season segment shortened from its traditional number of participants, Lake Norman is guaranteed to have its name put on the A-list when the playoff bracket is released.
The NCHSAA is scheduled to engage in selecting the qualifying entries for the start of the postseason that is on track to get underway as early as Monday.
It took some doing on its part to assure that Lake Norman will be among the ones getting the coveted call.
In a battle royal for the outright conference lead, the Wildcats gathered in at least one goal from as many as seven players, received multiple markers from three of them and held on to the end to secure the mere one-goal decision. The bout pitted the last two remaining C-12 entries unbeaten in circuit competition entering the affair.
Give the winners credit for their effort. With the verdict, Lake Norman improved to the 4-0 mark in Conference 12 outings that will lock up the preferred number-one seed for playoff purposes. Serving as the most meaningful part of an overall 7-6 ledger, it’s also anticipated that when the playoff pairings are announced by the close of the weekend that the Wildcats will be rewarded for their league title by the hosting of a first-round match.
That in itself is worth noting. During the course of regular season play, Lake Norman enjoyed a 6-1 standard in all contests held on its familiar and friendly homefield surroundings.
It took a total team display on part of Lake Norman to polish off the feat.
The Wildcats received a hat trick-plus total of four goals from senior attacker and team co-captain Abby McMahon to anchor the charge. Also, the duo of senior co-captain midfielder Nikki Chester and freshman attacker Meg Klinger each rang the goal-scoring bell a pair of times apiece.
Aiding the attack that needed each and every one to succeed, the cast of senior middie Samantha Gilligan, senior co-captain midfielder Kylie Harris and sophomore attacker Abby Anderson all struck for single scratches apiece. McMahan also joined ranks with teammates Anderson, Chester and Klinger by handing out an assist each.
On the defensive front, sophomore goalie Kendall Todd deflected nine saves that prevented the Hough Huskies from prevailing.
Lake Norman, a program that boasts of capturing one previous state championship courtesy of its 2015 edition, will engage in first-round play in the NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoffs when that phase kicks off on Monday. Second-round play will take place later in the week, with higher-seeded entries scoring the right to serve as hosts.
The NCHSAA is expected to finalize the field by early Sunday.