Perfect placement propels Wildcats into lacrosse postseason

Consider it a case, primarily, of knowing its place.

Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team is well aware of where it is. The Wildcats are right where they want to be.

On the eve of finalizing the postseason field on the part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association in preparation for that phase of play that is scheduled to get underway as early as possible next week, Lake Norman sewed up an automatic berth courtesy of fashioning an outright first-place finish in its circuit ranks.

The Wildcats withstood a challenge presented to them by the only other member of the otherwise unnamed Conference 12 ranks in contention for the crown by nipping visiting nemesis Hough High, 11-10, that served to send the winners into the sole ownership of the league lead.

As a result, during a second-season segment shortened from its traditional number of participants, Lake Norman is guaranteed to have its name put on the A-list when the playoff bracket is released.

The NCHSAA is scheduled to engage in selecting the qualifying entries for the start of the postseason that is on track to get underway as early as Monday.

It took some doing on its part to assure that Lake Norman will be among the ones getting the coveted call.

