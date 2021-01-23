Performances past provide path for future for LNHS athletes

Based largely on their past performances, the future is now for a pair of local basketball athletes.

The twosome of Seth Aeschliman and Clay Hodges, current classmates and teammates on the Lake Norman High School boys basketball roster, have both recently revealed their decisions that pave the way for each of them to continue playing the game at the next level.

Each Wildcats athlete has recently agreed to college scholarship offers taking them to higher courts of competition.

Aeschliman has signed with Tennessee-based Rhodes University.

Hodges has committed his services to in-state Mars Hill University.

Each will bring different talents to their collegiate programs.

A 6-foot-5 wing position player in high school, Aeschliman headed into his senior prep-level season after leading Lake Norman in scoring - averaging 12 points per appearance - and rebounds - good for eight boards per outing – during his junior season. A current season already interrupted by the presence of COVID-19, the post presence continues to top the team’s charts in each category so far this season as well.