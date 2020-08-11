Personal professional touch part of area product’s preview

Few area high school-level athletes can relish being reviewed by a professional in their preferred sport.
Mooresville High School’s Davyn Reid is now among the limited number.
During a scheduled workout recently with his personal trainer and an extended family member taking place at downtown Charlotte’s Revolution Park, Reid was able to make contact with National Football League player Christian McCaffrey.
Coming off a record-setting season as a member of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey was able to speak directly with Reid when the entire Panthers offense appeared for a practice session at the same site.
“It was crazy,’’ said the Blue Devils’ Reid. “They were doing their plays, how they run the ball.”
McCaffrey, who topped the NFL in yards from scrimmage during the 2019 season after becoming just the third player in league history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing – 1,387 -- and receiving – 1,055 -- yards, was approached by Reid’s dad about the possibility of making a personal introduction.
“He said I looked fast,” said Reid. “He was very nice and humble.”
It was a special moment indeed for the Mooresville junior receiver, who considers McCaffrey among his favorite Panthers players.
“My whole room is filled with Panthers stuff,’’ said Reid. “This was a one in a lifetime thing.”
It’s been a special time as well for Mooresville’s football program.
Last week, the athletes were presented with a challenge to perform a designed workout in honor of the late Gavin Sharpe, a former Blue Devils player who died last year after a non-football-related accident. The session featured sets of pushups, curls, planks and air squats. In memory of Sharpe’s uniform number, each of the sets was to last 63 seconds.
The Devils engaged in some voluntary practices during July before shutting down the process due to the coronavirus concerns. Several of the team members have gathered at local sites to also continue some conditioning activities on their own.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has recently set Sept. 11 as the earliest date on which its member schools can conduct mandatory fall season practice sessions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!