Pet peeves a par of problem

Pet peeves.
We’ve all got them. And no, not all are related to cats – our personal preference – and dogs.
No. Most of the ones crossing his particular path have to do with sports. Imagine that.
Without much further ado, whatever the heck that really means, here goes with just a few points to ponder as to why they seem to crawl under the skin.
Lie improvement: Okay, I’m good with moving a golf ball when it’s in the proper fairway. Only professionals can always play a shot from the end result. But give us a break. Advancing a ball forward or moving it from the rough into the fairway because it falls within the allotted club length is carrying things a tad too far. Be reasonable.
Shot clock simplicity: Of all the current basketball procedures that always seem to trickle down, this is one that is hoped never falls below the college level. There are reasons. It emphasizes the offense while downplaying defense. It leads to awful shot selections. And get this: If a team has to shoot and is fortunate enough to regain possession, it does not even get to use the full time. It’s like a football team that elects to punt, recovers a muff and is awarded less than four full downs as reward. It makes no sense. Keep it where it is.
High-fives after missed free throws: What’s the purpose? If that’s the case, then what in the wide world of sports do you do when a player actually makes an uncontested attempt? Missing the freebies is sad enough. Why congratulate? I give up.
Top-10 lists: Don’t’ get us wrong. We enjoy and watch a lot of different sports. Each has its own characteristics that make them attractive. But catch a regular highlight reel, and the odds are high that a hockey goal, a soccer shot that finds the target or a basketball dunk by one who barely has to jump to perform the task will be featured. Gone are the bounce-pass assists and layups in traffic that are really worthy of a second look.
Statistical misuse: Sound familiar? It should. Constant miscarriage of such injustice is more and more commonplace. It is to be re-emphasized that no golfer can hit a single greens in regulation and no softball/baseball batter can drive in one runs batted in. The list goes on.
Nickname misunderstanding: It’s understandable that some consider the names of teams to be offending. In this case, though, that’s not the case. This concern is about mascot usage. Once a member of a team, always a member of a team. As a result, no one former product can be a former Blue Devil and/or Wildcat, to cite just a couple of examples. It’s Blue Devils and Wildcats, with a plural reference always in place please.
Football’s constant presence: Is it any wonder that the gridiron game never seems to end? Even in the middle of a nation-wide frenzy attraction involving another sport, football continues to make headlines. It is any wonder it is considered to be the most popular? It’s the one that drives the attention meter. Others deserve their due. Please, give it to them.
There are plenty more to be sure. The goal is to try and reveal them to at least make an attempt to rid their presence. For any and all also having some sports-related pet peeves they wish to share, please feel free to make them known. Send such concerns to the following email address at lsullivan@mooresvilletribune.com Some may be worth sharing.