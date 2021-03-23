Pet peeves a par of problem

Pet peeves.

We’ve all got them. And no, not all are related to cats – our personal preference – and dogs.

No. Most of the ones crossing his particular path have to do with sports. Imagine that.

Without much further ado, whatever the heck that really means, here goes with just a few points to ponder as to why they seem to crawl under the skin.

Lie improvement: Okay, I’m good with moving a golf ball when it’s in the proper fairway. Only professionals can always play a shot from the end result. But give us a break. Advancing a ball forward or moving it from the rough into the fairway because it falls within the allotted club length is carrying things a tad too far. Be reasonable.

Shot clock simplicity: Of all the current basketball procedures that always seem to trickle down, this is one that is hoped never falls below the college level. There are reasons. It emphasizes the offense while downplaying defense. It leads to awful shot selections. And get this: If a team has to shoot and is fortunate enough to regain possession, it does not even get to use the full time. It’s like a football team that elects to punt, recovers a muff and is awarded less than four full downs as reward. It makes no sense. Keep it where it is.