Pickleball pair’s performances provide proof of sport’s progress

“I knew my role,’’ said Payton, well aware that opponents would target her rather than her teammate regarded to be one of the best junior-level boys players in the country. “Going into it, you know that other teams are going to do what they can to keep William from seeing the ball. I’m proud that I was able to execute and get William involved. I’ve been playing a lot of high-level mixed doubles locally, and that certainly helped me prepare for what I would face in this event.”

It was then younger sister Britton Pemberton’s turn to shine.

She paired up with a fellow in-state player in the presence of Shelby’s Gage Earwood to chime in with a second-place finish in the younger U.S. Open Mixed Double for players up to age 15. The team crafted a 3-1 record to support its silver medal status.

Adding to her productivity, Britton defied her position as the younger player in the 33-team field for play in the Mixed Doubles Adult Division by teaming with a first-time teammate to accumulate four wins.