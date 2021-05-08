Pine Lake following familiar footprints in soccer postseason

What worked wonders for the goose is doing the same so far for the gander.

Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team continues to take pages from its boys program playbook with startling similar success in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play.

The Pride ,on back-to-back nights, merited advancement into third-round action equivalent to the NCHSAA West Region semifinals phase. The girls were runners-up – just as the boys team was – in their PAC-7 Conference, and have mirrored the boys by defying lower-seeded status not just one but twice.

Pine Lake, owner of the No. 10 seed among the 16 teams forming the regional bracket, had to wait out a rain delay before eliminating first-round No. 7 seeded Gray Stone Day, 2-0. This came one wet night before making an even larger statement – the largest so far in fact – of any other playoff entry when surprising Raleigh Charter, 2-1, in second-round play.

The efforts pushed the Pride to the 11-2 level for the season overall. This also keeps alive their bid to match the boys program’s performance that featured a total of five road triumphs climaxed with the capturing of its first-ever NCHSAA 1A class state championship title earlier this spring.