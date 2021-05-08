Pine Lake following familiar footprints in soccer postseason

What worked wonders for the goose is doing the same so far for the gander.
Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team continues to take pages from its boys program playbook with startling similar success in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play.
The Pride ,on back-to-back nights, merited advancement into third-round action equivalent to the NCHSAA West Region semifinals phase. The girls were runners-up – just as the boys team was – in their PAC-7 Conference, and have mirrored the boys by defying lower-seeded status not just one but twice.
Pine Lake, owner of the No. 10 seed among the 16 teams forming the regional bracket, had to wait out a rain delay before eliminating first-round No. 7 seeded Gray Stone Day, 2-0. This came one wet night before making an even larger statement – the largest so far in fact – of any other playoff entry when surprising Raleigh Charter, 2-1, in second-round play.
The efforts pushed the Pride to the 11-2 level for the season overall. This also keeps alive their bid to match the boys program’s performance that featured a total of five road triumphs climaxed with the capturing of its first-ever NCHSAA 1A class state championship title earlier this spring.
The Pride merited the right to become one of the two double-digit seeds in the West Region and across the state as well to move as deep as the regional finals serving the same as the bracket’s final four and elite eight among all teams still alive and vying for the team title.
Kicking off the spree, Pine Lake evenly distributed its scoring damage over the course of the two halves and held the Gray Stone Day Knights, champions of their Yadkin Valley Conference, without a marker for the first time all season to prevail. The bout was delayed one day from its originally-scheduled playdate due to rain.
Pride co-goalkeepers Peyton Muckenthaler and Emma Hiteshue shared four saves while registering the shutout, Pine Lake’s fourth such silencing in succession and eighth whitewash for the season overall.
Among the winners’ total of 23 shots on goal, those fired by the duo of Fallon Reidy and Maddyson Kerley made the most impact as each tallied a goal. Elizabeth Perri was busiest among the players with her five shot attempts, while Maddie Hiteshue and Lauren Neal each unloaded four shots at the GSD net.
In the second-round trip to take on the Raleigh Charter Phoenix, seeded second as reward for winning its Central Tar Heel Conference crowd, Pine Lake poked in a pair of strikes in the first half and made them stick to deal the Phoenix just their second loss all season.
For the Pride, Kerley stayed on her toes with the knocking in of a second playoff goal in as many appearances. Perri also hit the target with a single goal. Reidy also played another pivotal part by accounting for an assist.
In goal, Muckenthaler and Emma Hiteshue gathered in a total of 17 saves between them on a busy night guarding the gate.
It gets much tougher for Pine Lake from here.
The third-round meeting finds the Pride facing off opposite a familiar foe, PAC-7 Conference regular season champion and overall unblemished Community School of Davidson, also the owner of the West Region’s No. 6 seed.
The two teams met twice as part of a home-and-home series set during the regular season, with Pine Lake suffering its only two losses by a combined score of 9-1.
The winner of the West Regional semifinal will move on to take on either No. seed Christ the King or 12th-seeded Woods Charter in the regional finals equivalent to the state semifinals seeking a berth in later this month’s NCHSAA 1A girls soccer title match.