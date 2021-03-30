Pine Lake makes lasting impression as 1A state soccer champion

The Pride never trailed and was officially credited with a total of 11 shots.

The crowning blow came against the latest edition of a Franklin Academy program – one that captured the regular-season title in its North Central Conference and earned a second straight NCHSAA East Regional crown.

Franklin Academy was making a second straight appearance in the championship contest – and fourth such showing since 2015 — and seeking a matching number of NCHSAA 1A class boys soccer titles.

The two title-seeking teams combined to account for the highest total number of seeds to contend for a state championship in any of the respective four classification ranks. Each entry took matching No. 9 standings from their regional pools into the finale. Across the entire statewide field, only one other entry – No. 10 seed from the 2A class ranks – held a lower-seeded status than either of the two 1A class finalists.

It’s already assured that Pine Lake Prep, which completed its season with a 14-2-1 overall mark on the heels of a season’s best nine-match winning streak that also ranks among the longest for the program, will not be able to defend its status as the current 1A class-wide champion.