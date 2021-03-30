Pine Lake makes lasting impression as 1A state soccer champion

There is only one opportunity to make a first impression.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys soccer program made an impressive and, as it turns out, long-lasting one.
The Pride capped their first and potentially last appearance in the smallest enrollment division’s state championship contest when surviving regulation play and literally weathering an additional extended delay. The Pride secured the first-ever coveted title trophy in program history courtesy of an overtime, 3-1 tripping past Franklin Academy.
Competing on the Koka Booth Field inside the WakeMed Soccer Park facility in Cary, the regular-season’s second-place finishers in the PAC-7 Conference continued to stay in stride over the course of three weeks’ worth of second-season play to emerge with the championship crown in tow.
It took time to complete the quest.
The two teams, on drastically different ends of the scale in regards to state finals experience, deadlocked in a 1-1 tie upon the completion of regulation play.
Almost exactly coinciding with that segment’s conclusion, a severe spring season storm system forced a more than two-hour-long delay before play was able to resume.
Once it did, the pair remained on a matching scoreless pace throughout the first half of overtime before Pine Lake posted a pair of markers hitting the target near the first and latter portions of the second OT segment to account for the final winning spread.
The difference for the Pride made the only time that a favorable decision during the playoffs featured a winning margin of more than a single goal.
One set of feet in particular played a pivotal part in the proceedings on the part of the triumphant team.
PLP senior combination forward/midfielder Jayden Deku knocked in the match’s opening unassisted goal coming just short of the midway mark of the first half that stood up as the difference in the 1-0 lead the Pride held at the intermission break.
With matters knotted in the 1-1 tie at the close of regulation play and through the first 10-minute overtime period, Deku again hit the spot for the Pride. This time, he was on the receiving end of a feed from teammate junior team co-captain defender Andrew Kuechler that turned the trick a mere minute into the final 10-minute OT period.
While that strike ultimately served as the game-winning tally, for good measure, Pine Lake junior co-captain midfielder Griffin Nixdorf landed an unassisted welcome insurance goal with two minutes left to complete the goal production.
For his contributions, Deku was named the title bout’s Most Valuable Player.
It was one of two individual recognitions bestowed upon Pride seniors. Goalkeeper Anthony Dotson was Pine Lake’s recipient of the Sportsmanship Award that is presented to one member of each finals entry courtesy of the NCHSAA and sponsor NC Farm Bureau.
The Pride never trailed and was officially credited with a total of 11 shots.
The crowning blow came against the latest edition of a Franklin Academy program – one that captured the regular-season title in its North Central Conference and earned a second straight NCHSAA East Regional crown.
Franklin Academy was making a second straight appearance in the championship contest – and fourth such showing since 2015 — and seeking a matching number of NCHSAA 1A class boys soccer titles.
The two title-seeking teams combined to account for the highest total number of seeds to contend for a state championship in any of the respective four classification ranks. Each entry took matching No. 9 standings from their regional pools into the finale. Across the entire statewide field, only one other entry – No. 10 seed from the 2A class ranks – held a lower-seeded status than either of the two 1A class finalists.
It’s already assured that Pine Lake Prep, which completed its season with a 14-2-1 overall mark on the heels of a season’s best nine-match winning streak that also ranks among the longest for the program, will not be able to defend its status as the current 1A class-wide champion.
Upon the beginning of the NCHSAA’s 2021-22 school sports schedule that is anticipating the return of boys soccer to its traditional fall portion of the calendar year, the Pride will retain their PAC-7 Conference affiliation but compete within the combination-class circuit as an official 2A class entry.