Pine Lake polishes off sweep to secure state postseason berth

Well done indeed.
Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team did more – much more in fact – that just polish off yet another season’s home-and-home series sweep over a fellow PAC-7 Conference foe.
Courtesy of the Pride’s 3-1 nipping of Community School of Davidson to put the finishing touches on the schedule’s two-game session, Pine Lake was rewarded with what is now assured one of the two available postseason bids to PAC-7 members.
With the win, the Pride improved to the 10-2 mark to show for all its outings set to take place against fellow circuit opponents. Doing so to also conclude that segment of the season’s schedule, Pine Lake is assured of finishing no worse than in outright second-place in the final league standings that guarantees it to be included in the playoff field.
With the continued presence of COVID-19 still somewhat being felt, only the top two finishing teams in the final conference standings are locked into the second-season field. With Pine Lake through with the circuit portion of its play, it headed into the final full week of the regular season with a two-game edge over the next nearest entry in the PAC-7 standings.
The Pride never trailed and used a mid-game surge to defeat CSD and secure the preferred postseason nod.
After logging in with a run in the home half of the first inning to take the initial lead, Pine Lake offset the allowing of a lone run to the Spartans in the top half of the fourth inning by plating a pair of tallies in response in the home half of the same frame.
From there, the Pride buckled down defensively to preserve the final two-run winning margin.
Starting and distance-going Pride pitcher Owen Lally picked up the win. He allowed the lone run on three hits while striking out a pair.
At the plate, doubles each banged by both Tate Allison and Nash Chelcun allowed each of them to share a stage that features run-scoring base hits apiece from both Joe Lehec and Sam Nottestad.
Idle from PAC-7 through the scheduled start of postseason play that is planned to get underway early next week, Pine Lake was set to engage in a pair of non-league affairs to help keep their assured second-season preparation plans in place.
Seeding status and pairings for the state baseball playoffs will be released over the upcoming weekend in order to engage in the first-round play that is slated to begin on June 15.