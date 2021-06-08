Pine Lake polishes off sweep to secure state postseason berth

Well done indeed.

Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team did more – much more in fact – that just polish off yet another season’s home-and-home series sweep over a fellow PAC-7 Conference foe.

Courtesy of the Pride’s 3-1 nipping of Community School of Davidson to put the finishing touches on the schedule’s two-game session, Pine Lake was rewarded with what is now assured one of the two available postseason bids to PAC-7 members.

With the win, the Pride improved to the 10-2 mark to show for all its outings set to take place against fellow circuit opponents. Doing so to also conclude that segment of the season’s schedule, Pine Lake is assured of finishing no worse than in outright second-place in the final league standings that guarantees it to be included in the playoff field.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 still somewhat being felt, only the top two finishing teams in the final conference standings are locked into the second-season field. With Pine Lake through with the circuit portion of its play, it headed into the final full week of the regular season with a two-game edge over the next nearest entry in the PAC-7 standings.

The Pride never trailed and used a mid-game surge to defeat CSD and secure the preferred postseason nod.