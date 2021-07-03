Pine Lake Prep best at putting best on All-PAC-7 baseball field

No other did it better.
On the strength of a record-breaking season, Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team topped the charts and came close to sweeping individual accolades following the release of the PAC-7 Conference postseason honor roll.
The Pride, runner-up for the league title, placed a circuit-high six players on the all-conference roster and touted both the Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year selections in what wound up being tied for the program’s best-ever showing in league play.
Pine Lake Prep placed behind league champion Mountain Island Charter in the final team standings but atoned for that shortcoming courtesy of the individual recognitions.
The Pride’s presence among the All-PAC-7 performance is spiked by the naming of senior Sam Brochetti as the Player of the Year.
Also from the same dugout, PLP’s Scott Greene was selected on votes cast by his peers as the league’s Coach of the Year.
The lone solo spotlight that does not shine on a Pride product is the circuit’s Pitcher of the Year.
Brochetti boasted of the credentials to back his billing. The infielder topped the team – and very nearly the conference – with a .449 batting average and triggered a bid for completing the PAC-7’s Triple Crown courtesy of his 18 runs batted in and two home runs. He also finished the season with the scoring of 20 runs while rapping out a total of 10 extra-base hits. Brochetti hit a personal-best note when racking up a career-best five hits in one game. He collected multiple hits in seven of the Pride’s total of 15 games played during a season’s schedule shortened in the number of games by COVID-19.
Greene directed this year’s edition to the second-place finish that matches the best in conference play for a baseball team at the school. The lone league defeats came in a pair of one-run losses to the eventual first-place finisher. The Pride finished with an 11-4 overall record after making an appearance in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class playoffs.
More PLP players than any other team merited inclusion on the all-conference roster.
Also representing the Pride, which paced the PAC-7 by averaging just over nine runs per game, included: senior pitcher/outfielder Owen Lally, 5-2 mound mark with a 1.47 earned-run average, a .346 batting average with two doubles and 11 RBI; Tate Allison, sophomore outfielder, .434 avg., four doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases; Tanner Allison, junior outfielder/pitcher, 4-0 record, 3.23 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 26 innings, .400, eight stolen bases; Joe Lehec, senior infielder, .327, four doubles, 11 RBI; and Nathan Smith, senior infielder, .356 on-base percentage, four stolen bases.
From Langtree Charter, two players were also selected as all-conference players. Representing the Lions: senior catcher/infielder Nick LaBarca, .500 on-base percentage, nine runs scored, seven stolen bases; and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Devon Nortier, 2.17 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 29 innings, six runs batted in.
This season that lasted longer than in the past after getting off to a much later start due to a schedule adjustment also caused by the virus marked the final one of participation in the 1A class ranks for Pine Lake Prep. However, the home of the Pride will remain a member of what will now be a split-class roster of entries still forming the PAC- 7 Conference beginning with the scheduled August start of the 2021-22 state school sports year. Langtree Charter will continue to compete as a 1A class participant.