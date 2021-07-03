Pine Lake Prep best at putting best on All-PAC-7 baseball field

No other did it better.

On the strength of a record-breaking season, Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team topped the charts and came close to sweeping individual accolades following the release of the PAC-7 Conference postseason honor roll.

The Pride, runner-up for the league title, placed a circuit-high six players on the all-conference roster and touted both the Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year selections in what wound up being tied for the program’s best-ever showing in league play.

Pine Lake Prep placed behind league champion Mountain Island Charter in the final team standings but atoned for that shortcoming courtesy of the individual recognitions.

The Pride’s presence among the All-PAC-7 performance is spiked by the naming of senior Sam Brochetti as the Player of the Year.

Also from the same dugout, PLP’s Scott Greene was selected on votes cast by his peers as the league’s Coach of the Year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lone solo spotlight that does not shine on a Pride product is the circuit’s Pitcher of the Year.