Pine Lake Prep pacesetter runs at head of PAC-7 pack

Leader of the pack. Literally.

Pine Lake Prep cross country long distance running ace Abby Pike fits that bill to a tee.

Just a freshman, Pike paced the Pride with a first-place individual finish helping also lead her pack to the team title in the PAC-7 Conference ranks. As a result, she also captains the crew among all of those to receive circuit-wide recognition as the league’s girls Runner of the Year.

Official recognition of the attention was made earlier this week courtesy of the announcement of the All-PAC-7 Conference honor roll released in cross country for girls and boys.

Pike also headlines a crew of as many as three members of the Pine Lake girls roster to also be included on the all-conference casting call.

She is joined in the spotlighted circle by teammates Caroline Ingram and Ashley Jones. Fitting the team’s run to the circuit crown, no other program housed as many all-conference selections as did the Pride.

The trio extended their success beyond the PAC-7 ranks. Pine Lake also placed first in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class Midwest Regional Cross Country Championship Meet and logged in with an official runner-up finish in the class’ NCHSAA state title meet.