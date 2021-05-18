Pine Lake Prep stakes claim as cream of NCHSAA’s 1A tennis crop

With the high school state 1A class boys tennis world serving as the stage, one local program is most definitely the shining star.
Pine Lake Prep boys entry captured an official share of the N.C. High School Athletic Association team championship, its first-ever in program history, and placed a single singles entry at center court.
Conducted at the Cary Tennis Park complex, the Pride accumulated enough points to prevail with the tie for the team title in tow. They complemented the accomplishment by also housing the NCHSAA 1A class individual singles champion to cement the feat. The crowning blows came to also draw an otherwise unusual boys tennis schedule to a close.
Pine Lake officially shared the team championship with Raleigh Charter to become the newest Pride program to lay claim to a state title.
Individually, the Pride had no peer among other programs as current junior class ace Tyler Ramanata cleared all hurdles in his path to stake his personal ownership of the NCHSAA 1A class boys tennis title trophy.
For Pine Lake, it served to extend a period of complete celebration on the part of the school’s boys athletic department. The Pride is only a couple of months removed from also housing the NCHSAA boys soccer state champions that set a precedent with that particular program as well.
As it turned out, the Pride boys tennis coach ,Paul Ebenhoeh, as well as at least one contributing member of the court crew were each also instrumental in filling same roles on the title-winning soccer team.
As for the individual achievement, the rise to the head of the class in singles play on the part of the Pride’s Ramanata is a program first. The junior, also the PAC-7 Conference singles champ, paraded through his three matches in straight-set fashion to reach the throne. He cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision in his first-round match before emerging as a 6-4,6-1 winner in the second round bout equivalent to the semifinals.
In the finals, Ramanata breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 triumph to polish off the trek and become the first Pride boys player to capture the coveted crown. Points he accumulated on his way loomed large in allowing Pine Lake to also share the team to spot.
For his efforts, Ramanata was also presented with one of the NCHSAA attraction’s Most Valuable Player awards.
He was very nearly joined in the winner’s circle by another PLP entry. The Pride doubles duo comprised of Davis Cohen and partner Parker Dotson defied the odds to also advance through the quarterfinals and finals before having a bid for the title denied in the finals. The pair prevailed by a 6-1, 6-0 count in the first round and overcame a set deficit to complete a 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2 comeback in the semis.
In the finals, the Pride pair dropped a points-based tiebreaker in the opening set, 7-6 (8-6) before bowing out by a 6-3 count in the second set. The showing was still worth the netting of a state runner-up plaque to show for their effort.
Points tallied through the playing of the individual finals were used to determine the final team standings. Pine Lake and Raleigh Charter each housed a finals champion and runner-up to forge the tie.