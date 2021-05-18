Pine Lake Prep stakes claim as cream of NCHSAA’s 1A tennis crop

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As it turned out, the Pride boys tennis coach ,Paul Ebenhoeh, as well as at least one contributing member of the court crew were each also instrumental in filling same roles on the title-winning soccer team.

As for the individual achievement, the rise to the head of the class in singles play on the part of the Pride’s Ramanata is a program first. The junior, also the PAC-7 Conference singles champ, paraded through his three matches in straight-set fashion to reach the throne. He cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision in his first-round match before emerging as a 6-4,6-1 winner in the second round bout equivalent to the semifinals.

In the finals, Ramanata breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 triumph to polish off the trek and become the first Pride boys player to capture the coveted crown. Points he accumulated on his way loomed large in allowing Pine Lake to also share the team to spot.

For his efforts, Ramanata was also presented with one of the NCHSAA attraction’s Most Valuable Player awards.