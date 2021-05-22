Pine Lake remains steady in mix for PAC-7 baseball title chase

For its particular part, PLP made sure to preserve its present place in the title hunt.

The combined pitching performance put forth by starter and winner Tanner Allison as well as reliever Gage Childers served to keep the Queen’s Grant team scoreless and also hitless in the process. Between the two Pride pitchers, they failed to allow a run on just two hits while striking out eight. The twosome paired up to also account for Pine Lake’s first shutout of the season to date.

It didn’t take long on the offensive front for the Pride to take charge. The Pride plated five runs in the bottom half of the first inning to get the ball rolling. From there, they added two runs in the second, scored once more in the third and then tallied twice more it the last of the sixth to reach the required twin-digit winning margin.

Tate Allison sprayed a team- and game-best three hits and drove in two teammates, while Ben Schneider paired base knocks. Doubles each clubbed by both Sam Brochetti and Joe Lehec placed them at the top of a list that included Nathan Smith with single base hits apiece. Smith, Tate Allison and Schneider each also accounted for two RBI as well.

After closing out the season’s home-and-home session with Queen’s Grant, matters grow increasingly crucial for Pine Lake. The Pride heads back into play this week slated to engage in the season’s two-game series with current No. 8 ranked and fellow PAC-7 tri-leader Mountain Island Charter. They will put the wraps on the regular-season schedule early next month with a similar such series showdown with No.7-ranked Community School of Davidson .