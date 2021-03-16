Pine Lake spreads word with season-opening soccer win

Statement made.

And it was heard loud and clear.

Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team spread the word as well as the wealth by factoring as many as 10 total players into the mix either by way of goals scored and/or assists, to soundly defeat crosstown rival and fellow PAC-7 Conference member Langtree Charter Academy, 9-0, in the combination regular-season and league debut for both.

With matters drawn to a close prior to the completion of the second half due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule, it was Pine Lake’s Pride who emerged from the affair with the 1-0 markers in place to show for both the season overall and PAC-7 play – standards that will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regulation play – while leaving Langtree Charter’s Lions at the 0-1 levels.

It was a total team display on the part of the winners.

In the goals scoring category, Pine Lake’s Lauren Neal wore a hat trick of three goals to captain that crowded contingent. Also on the part of the Pride, Mia Myers struck for a pair of goals, while the crew comprised of Fallon Reidy, Riley Schilling, Maddyson Kerley and Gracyn Chaffee all landed a single scoring strike apiece.