Pine Lake strikes first in crosstown series with circuit rival
Advantage applied.

Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team took the lead in its crosstown rivalry series showdown courtesy of the capturing of a 10-4 decision over fellow circuit competitor Langtree Charter Academy.

With both teams taking on each other to also engage in their regular season debuts, Pine Lake’s Pride picked up the win to get its season started off in the right direction.

Throughout the course of the regular season schedule, both the overall and fellow PAC-7 Conference accounts for both entries will coincide as each is limited to the total of 14 games. For both programs, all allotted affairs will be held under circuit clout-carrying conditions.

Pine Lake paraded out to as much as a 7-0 lead carried an even larger cushion courtesy of a 10-1 spread into the top half of the seventh inning. Langtree Charter pieced together a last turn at-bat response that closed the game to its final margin.

For the winners, starting pitcher Owen Lally gathered in the win, receiving relief assistance from the duo of Tate Allison and Tanner Allison. Between the three, they allowed the four runs on six hits while striking out 13.

Offensively, Lally, Tanner Allison and Nash Chelcun all collected three hits each, while Sam Brochetti legged out a triple among his two hits. Sam Nottestad also belted a double as one of his two hits. Tate Allison piped in to the charge with a triple of his own.

No additional individual information was available on the part of Langtree Charter.

