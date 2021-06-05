Pine Lake turns heat back up in bid for postseason play

Back on the front burner.
After being cooled off courtesy of suffering its season’s first defeats, Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team has turned back up the heat in its continued challenge for securing a postseason berth with a warm-up in a most unexpected form.
Reeling from the consecutive setbacks that also knocked them from at least a share of the lead in the PAC-7 Conference standings, the Pride dealt previously once-beaten beaten Community School of Davidson a convincing 9-5 defeat that placed the winners right back into the playoff mix.
With the win coming in the first of head-to-head meetings and also taking place on CSD’s home off-campus site, Pine Lake improved to the 9-2 mark both for the season overall and opposite crucial in-circuit competition nearing the last-stage segment of regular season play. In the process, the Pride strengthened their shot at earning one of the limited number of available second-season bids being extended to PAC-7 teams by also advancing into a now two-way tie for second place.
In a season extended longer than in the past after also getting off to a much later start in the continued wake of easing COVID-19 restrictions, only the top two finishing teams in the final league standings – nearly half the usual number – will merit playoff berths. With the latest win, PLP upgraded its position in the league ranks with only one more such appearance on tap.
On Community School’s home facility in Huntersville and also doing so to spoil the host Spartans’ traditional Senior Night festivities, the Pride overcame a one-run deficit through five full innings by erupting for their final seven runs over a two-inning span.
Pine Lake plated three runs in the top half of the sixth stanza and then closed out the issue with a final four-run flurry in the visiting half of the seventh to build a solid edge. It more than enabled the Pride to allow a final two runs to be tallied in the last of the seventh to complete the effort.
The defeat was the first of the season suffered by a CSD entry that entered the game ranked among the top-10 teams in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class baseball poll.
In its own right, the win by Pine Lake was used to provide additional support of its own top-20 appearance in that same statewide poll.
The Pride in particular awoke to take charge late in play. Trailing by a 3-2 count entering the top half of the sixth, PLP plated three runs to take the lead and then padded the cushion with the final four runs in the seventh.
Benefitted by the late surge, starting Pine Lake pitcher Tanner Allison gloved the win, gathering in some late-game relief from Nash Chelcun. Combined, the pair allowed the five runs on a matching number of hits while striking out four.
Offensively, Allison’s three hits and matching number of runs batted in helped anchor the come-from-behind charge. Tate Allison also piled up three hits, while Owen Lally connected twice to also aid the attack. Nathan Smith, Joe Lehec, Chelcun and Sam Nottestad each also added a base knock to the account.
Pine Lake Prep headed back into play slated to draw the PAC-7 segment of its season’s schedule to a close with the rematch this time taking place at home against CSD. In what it hopes to be a tune-up for pending postseason play, the Pride will play host to cross-town league member Langtree Charter Academy in play set to be held on the former’s home field in a rare mid-afternoon matinee meeting on Monday that features a 1 p.m. start.