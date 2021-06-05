Pine Lake turns heat back up in bid for postseason play

On Community School’s home facility in Huntersville and also doing so to spoil the host Spartans’ traditional Senior Night festivities, the Pride overcame a one-run deficit through five full innings by erupting for their final seven runs over a two-inning span.

Pine Lake plated three runs in the top half of the sixth stanza and then closed out the issue with a final four-run flurry in the visiting half of the seventh to build a solid edge. It more than enabled the Pride to allow a final two runs to be tallied in the last of the seventh to complete the effort.

The defeat was the first of the season suffered by a CSD entry that entered the game ranked among the top-10 teams in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class baseball poll.

In its own right, the win by Pine Lake was used to provide additional support of its own top-20 appearance in that same statewide poll.

The Pride in particular awoke to take charge late in play. Trailing by a 3-2 count entering the top half of the sixth, PLP plated three runs to take the lead and then padded the cushion with the final four runs in the seventh.