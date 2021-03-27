Pine Lake within striking distance of soccer season’s ultimate goal

Goooaaaalll!!
By landing the lone one, Pine Lake Prep’s boys soccer team attained yet another one and, in the process, advanced one final step closer to securing the one it wants the most.
The Pride continued to totally disregard their underdog status and made the only successful shot that found its target stand up as the narrow-as-possible difference in an otherwise defensive-dominated, 1-0 nudging past all-too-familiar foe Community School of Davidson to emerge as the victor from earlier this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s fourth-round and pivotal West Region championship phase of the 1A classification postseason play.
As a result, the second-seeded entry alone from its talent-heavy PAC-7 Conference ranks – one that was represented by both teams taking part in what was the equivalent of the statewide playoffs’ final four phase – earned the right to take its overall No. 9 seeded status among the 16 teams that helped form the West Region bracket into what will account for the Pine Lake Prep boys soccer program’s first-ever appearance in the NCHSAA 1A class title tilt.
“This is unbelievable,” Paul Ebenhoeh, Pine Lake’s ecstatic head coach said to his team following the feat. “We’re getting to the championship in freaking masks!”
Entering the matchup, the third of the season, the Pride – ranked No. 2 in the most recently released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys soccer poll — had won by one goal in the previous three rounds. Meanwhile, the classification’s top-ranked Spartans had scored a combined 14 goals in that time.
“The opportunity presented itself,” Ebenhoeh said. “It wouldn’t be a playoff if we didn’t play them again. What an opportunity for our seniors. The last game in front of our crowd, in this area against our conference rival. They took advantage of this whole opportunity.”
For the Pride, it was able to extend a current run of eight straight wins covering all four rounds of single-elimination action within second-season play as far as possible for this unusual and perhaps one-of-a-kind boys soccer schedule. Traditionally conducted during the course of the fall portion of the calendar year, this year’s season was instead held during the late-winter-into-now-early-spring segment of the year as a result of a NCHSAA-mandated adjustment caused in large part due to COVID-19.
For Pine Lake in particular, it has turned into a season to remember not just for when it took place but also for what it has accomplished to this point during it.
The Pride parlayed contributions on behalf of as key tried-and-true trio of season-long pivotal players to enable them to extend their unique season as long as possible.
During the course of first-half play in the crucial third and – as a result – rubber-match meeting in the season’s series with fellow PAC-7 member and rival Community School of Davidson with the trip to the state title tilt dangling as the grand prize to the winner, senior combination forward/midfielder Jayden Deku was on the receiving end of junior middie Griffin Nixdorf’s team-leading 10th assist to punch the time clock with a net-finding strike.
From there, senior goalkeeper Anthony Dotson stood strong in the Pride’s goal to deny and all attempts on the part of CSD. Dotson played the biggest hand in what amounted to the 10th total shutout – including one past overtime scoreless tie — tossed on the part of the Pride defensive unit for the season overall and second such silencing of an opponent over the course of the four rounds of postseason play.
The outcome also allowed Pine Lake to hold the upper edge in the season’s hat trick total of three times facing off against outright PAC-7 Conference regular-season champion Community School of Davidson. The two teams evenly split their showdowns during the course of regulation play’s home-and-home series set, with each picking up a win on their home fields.
In the most meaningful meeting of the three, it was Pine Lake that prevailed to gain some measure of revenge from one of its season’s limited number of previous defeats.
On the strength of capturing the first-ever West Region team title for the program that also served to square the program’s all-time record in postseason appearances to the 7-7 level, the Pride improved to the 13-2-1 mark for the season overall upon taking its first-ever turn as a participant in the NCHSAA championship contest.
As it turned out, the Pride matched up against a much-more experienced entry in the winner-take-all affair. Pine Lake pitted its own regional’s No. 9 seed up against the matching such status of current two-time defending NCHSAA 1A class champion East Region Franklin Academy in the title contest set to be held at the Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Play in the smallest classification’s deciding contest, one of four to take place at the same site, will do more than just bring Pine Lake Prep’s boys soccer season to a close. It will also serve as a sending-off party of sorts for the program as well.
Beginning with the start of the 2021-22 state high school-level sports year that is expected to include boys soccer returning back in its more traditional fall stage of the calendar year, the Pride will join the rest of its school’s athletic programs in competing as a participant in the 2A class ranks.