Pine Lake within striking distance of soccer season’s ultimate goal

“The opportunity presented itself,” Ebenhoeh said. “It wouldn’t be a playoff if we didn’t play them again. What an opportunity for our seniors. The last game in front of our crowd, in this area against our conference rival. They took advantage of this whole opportunity.”

For the Pride, it was able to extend a current run of eight straight wins covering all four rounds of single-elimination action within second-season play as far as possible for this unusual and perhaps one-of-a-kind boys soccer schedule. Traditionally conducted during the course of the fall portion of the calendar year, this year’s season was instead held during the late-winter-into-now-early-spring segment of the year as a result of a NCHSAA-mandated adjustment caused in large part due to COVID-19.

For Pine Lake in particular, it has turned into a season to remember not just for when it took place but also for what it has accomplished to this point during it.

The Pride parlayed contributions on behalf of as key tried-and-true trio of season-long pivotal players to enable them to extend their unique season as long as possible.