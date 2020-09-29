Pink returns as color of preference at host CMS track

Think pink.

The area-based Charlotte Motor Speedway will be doing just this week with the assistance of an indirect area-based source.

In looking ahead to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month that gets underway tomorrow, CMS will be ceremonially painting its pit wall pink this week.

This year, unlike others in the past, a change in the routine will also be in place.

Seven-time premier NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who during the majority of his behind-the-wheel career in the division that is on tap to draw to a close at the conclusion of this current season drove a car sponsored in large part by Mooresville-base Lowe’s Home Improvement, will be joined along with a limited number of others in taking care of the pink-painting project scheduled to take place today.

In the past, a host of others from not only across racing but also a number of additional outlets as well have joined in the painting process.

However, due to restrictions being put into place on this year’s seventh annual event due COVID-19, the event will take place virtually. As a result, only Johnson and special selected representatives from CMS and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will also be on site in person to participate.