Pitch by new MLB League hits particularly close to home

Ahead of the curve?

The Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate baseball organization may well be now finding itself in just that situation.

That is the case following a revelation made earlier this week by the professional baseball outlet that provides partial funding for the Spinners’ current league affiliation.

Major League Baseball, which contributes some seasonal financial support to the National Alliance of Summer Baseball that includes the Spinners’ home Southern Collegiate Baseball League, has revealed plans for creating a wooden-bat minor league level catering to top eligible prospects for the annual pro draft.

The MLB Draft League is on track to take place with as many as five teams in place along with the possibility of adding a sixth. Teams will engage in a 68-game schedule complete with an All-Star break coinciding with the MLB amateur draft that takes place in July.

The Spinners could very well be considered among the models being observed to make the circuit possible.

