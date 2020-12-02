Pitch by new MLB League hits particularly close to home

Ahead of the curve?
The Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate baseball organization may well be now finding itself in just that situation.
That is the case following a revelation made earlier this week by the professional baseball outlet that provides partial funding for the Spinners’ current league affiliation.
Major League Baseball, which contributes some seasonal financial support to the National Alliance of Summer Baseball that includes the Spinners’ home Southern Collegiate Baseball League, has revealed plans for creating a wooden-bat minor league level catering to top eligible prospects for the annual pro draft.
The MLB Draft League is on track to take place with as many as five teams in place along with the possibility of adding a sixth. Teams will engage in a 68-game schedule complete with an All-Star break coinciding with the MLB amateur draft that takes place in July.
The Spinners could very well be considered among the models being observed to make the circuit possible.
Since the team’s beginning in the summer of 2014, it has participated exclusively in wooden-bat play. The Spinners have been members of as many as two leagues – capturing at least one championship crown in each -- also making the use of wood bats for its participants. Players are those from four-year programs as well as junior and community colleges with collegiate eligibility.
The MLB is planning to award communities that lost franchises as the parent organization shrank its number of affiliated minor league rosters from 160 to 120 teams. The reduction followed the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement, which governed the relationship between the major and minor leagues. MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.
Founding members of the MLB Draft League will be located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. The season will take place roughly from late May through mid-August. At quick glance, it’s the same time of year that the Spinners also engage in their season’s schedule.
The first half of the season will be a sort of showcase stage for draft-eligible high school, junior college and college players. Following a break for the MLB draft, team rosters will be reshuffled to include some of the best undrafted players who will seeking to sign professional contracts.
The league will be operated by Prep Baseball Report, a scouting as well as events and media organization focused on youth baseball that has also regularly conducted tournaments on the Spinners’ home Moor Park facility in the past.
MLB announced in a statement that players will “receive unprecedented visibility to MLB club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.”
It’s also possible that the creation could also alter the availability of players to teams such as the Spinners and the like. The start of the MLB Draft season will overlap with the playing of the College World Series, meaning that some premier caliber talent will not be able to join teams until after the start of scheduled play.
The presence of the pro-level league could also affect the talent pool among prospects participating on summer collegiate wooden-bat teams such as the Spinners.
