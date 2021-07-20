Pitchers primary part of baseball players named All-I-Meck

Pitchers are us.
Mounds specialists from a pair of local programs are among the ones helping lead the charge of selections securing roster openings on this past season’s All-I-Meck Conference baseball team.
Hurlers hailing from the respective programs at neighborhood rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville serve to share the stage based on the official release of the All-I-Meck lineup card earlier this week.
Pitchers representing Lake Norman’s Wildcats and Mooresville’s Blue Devils each help headline their dugouts in accounting for a combined total of seven players so singled-out during the course of the completed campaign.
The twosome of fellow earned-run-average duelists Luke Schmolke from Lake Norman and Nick Merriman from Mooresville used their pitching specific performances to support their matching selections to the all-conference cast.
In the case of the Schmolke, the rising senior right-hander parlayed the posting of a 0.54 ERA in all league-counting contests into garnering a share of the I-Meck Pitcher of the Year accolades.
As for the Devils’ Merriman, the winning pitcher of record as a sophomore in Mooresville’s second and clinching game of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class best-of-three state championship series, the recently graduated senior lefthander owned a similarly small, 0.97 ERA in all league affairs to help back his All-I-Meck billing.
The season itself was somewhat of a story as well. It marked the longest-lasting such schedule in the history of the I-Meck ranks. Regular-season play was delayed longer than usual and, as a result, it also continued deeper into the calendar year as ever before. As is tradition, the formal release of the all-conference honors was kept in secret until the overall finish of the baseball season across the state.
The pitching pair each helps leads their programs in regards to the all-league attention.
In addition to Lake Norman’s Schmolke, already a major college recruit who racked up a league-high 46 strikeouts to help state his case, other members of the Wildcats also so recognized with All-I-Meck recognition and individual statistics supporting the selections include: senior infielder Jacob Reeves, .364 batting average, .571 on-base percentage, 21 runs batted in, six doubles and 13 stolen bases; senior infielder Aaron Herbst, .326 BA, 17 runs scores and 11 stolen bases; senior outfielder Harris Dowdy, .368 batting, .528 ONP, four doubles and 11 stolen bases; and senior outfielder Brian Hearn, .333 batting, .489 ONP, 14 RBI, four doubles and six stolen bases.
The total number of players from Lake Norman, which posted a runner-up finish during the regular season and advanced as far as the second round of state postseason play, is the second-most to be selected from a single team.
Mooresville’s Merriman, an everyday player who also filled an on-field position when not pitching, connected at a team-leading .476 rate at the plate and boasted of a .476 on-base percentage with 18 runs batted in. He finished with a 3-2 pitching record in all league contests, chalking up 43 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.
Also from the Blue Devils, those set to receive all-conference honors and stats that got them to that point featured: senior infielder Reed Sullivan, .364 batting with a .500 on-base percentage and four stolen bases; and sophomore catcher Jake Modrak, .300 batting with a .432 on-base percentage.
The three named from Mooresville tied it for the third-most number of players to be selected off one team.
In the case of Lake Norman’s Herbst and Mooresville’s Merriman and Sullivan, all were also united as teammates on the returning edition of the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division baseball team.
It accounted for the final line-up for the programs in place at Lake Norman and Mooresville within the I-Meck ranks. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year that is set to return to a more traditional appearance for all the sports beginning early next month, both schools’ athletic programs will be participating in the recently-announced Greater Metro Conference also in the state’s 4A class ranks.