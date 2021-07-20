Pitchers primary part of baseball players named All-I-Meck

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The season itself was somewhat of a story as well. It marked the longest-lasting such schedule in the history of the I-Meck ranks. Regular-season play was delayed longer than usual and, as a result, it also continued deeper into the calendar year as ever before. As is tradition, the formal release of the all-conference honors was kept in secret until the overall finish of the baseball season across the state.

The pitching pair each helps leads their programs in regards to the all-league attention.

In addition to Lake Norman’s Schmolke, already a major college recruit who racked up a league-high 46 strikeouts to help state his case, other members of the Wildcats also so recognized with All-I-Meck recognition and individual statistics supporting the selections include: senior infielder Jacob Reeves, .364 batting average, .571 on-base percentage, 21 runs batted in, six doubles and 13 stolen bases; senior infielder Aaron Herbst, .326 BA, 17 runs scores and 11 stolen bases; senior outfielder Harris Dowdy, .368 batting, .528 ONP, four doubles and 11 stolen bases; and senior outfielder Brian Hearn, .333 batting, .489 ONP, 14 RBI, four doubles and six stolen bases.