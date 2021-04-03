Plan in place to put Post 66 Moors back in batter’s box

Baseball is back on base.
Mooresville’s American Legion Gresham-Baker Post 66 has approved a proposal that will enable it to return to participating once again in America’s pastime.
Absent for a year for various reasons, tops among them the presence of COVID-19 that canceled the season at the national level, members of Post 66’s baseball-related board of directors made the decision to once again throw its support behind a local-based American Legion program.
Board members listened to a prepared presentation before voting to put the Post 66 Moors back in uniform for the upcoming season.
Once finalizing the deal, Gresham-Baker officially added its name to the list of North Carolina’s planned Senior Division entries ahead of earlier this week’s deadline to make the registration formal.
The push to make the return was made in person by the one who plans to have a hands-on presence in the program.
Mooresville resident Vic Garrett presented board members with his master plan to put the Moors back on the field.
“This is for the Mooresville community,’’ said Garrett, who brings a baseball background to the forefront. “American Legion baseball needs to be here. We just want to make sure we do everything in our power to make it happen. We want to do it all right from the very beginning.”
The ball is rolling.
Mooresville added its name to the roster to continue a host of off-the-field issues that require attention to make the team’s return possible.
“When I first started looking into the idea,’’ said Garrett, “I had no idea what all was involved. I’m finding out something new almost every day. It’s been a little overwhelming, but I’m confident that it will be worth all the effort.”
First things must come first.
Mooresville is in the process of filling out all of the required paperwork involved to make its intentions know. The program has already secured the services of a playing facility for its home games, has put its administrative and coaching staff on the line-up card and is now in the process of spreading the word of the program’s plans to return.
“I’ve already heard from a number of former products of the program,’’ said Garrett, “and every one of them is pleased to hear of the team’s return. We’ve still got a lot of work to do to make it happen, but we are confident that we can get it done the way it should be.”
Garrett will have a direct presence in the process.
He will be serving as the Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion baseball program’s manager as head of baseball operations. He has lined up a staff that includes Jeff Allen as the assistant athletic director as well as in-uniform assistants Frank Thompson, Reece Honeycutt, Mike McAlpin and Dallas Jackson. All, according to Garrett, bring baseball experience with them into the dugout.
“We’ve excited over our staff,” said Garrett, currently retired and whose own connection to the sport includes prior coaching experience at various levels as well as a career serving as an athletic administrator with the Town of Mooresville’s recreation department. “We’re not sure of what exactly all our duties will be. I’m sure we’ll be sharing all our experience.”
Much remains to be determined.
While plans are in place to field a team at the American Legion program’s Senior Division that caters to players age 19 and under as of Jan. 1 of this year, the search for players capable of filling a roster is also underway.
Post 66 will announce dates for an organizational meeting of prospective participants, at which required paperwork will be distributed, as well as a pre-season practice schedule at soon-to-be-announced later dates. In the meantime, all prospective participants interested in playing can contact Garrett.
It’s already assured that the Post 66 Moors will be calling the Mooresville High School baseball facility its home for the season. Practices may be conducted elsewhere depending on facility availability.
The program is once again planning to designate Lake Norman High School as its home base. As a result, Post 66 will be able to secure of services of players from practically throughout the southern Iredell County that will include a number of area potential feeder-level high school programs.
As part of the process, sponsorships for the team are also being readily accepted. Donations of any amount on the part of interested parties can make those intentions known by sending tax-deductible charitable contributions directly to Garrett via his mailing address at 177 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, N.C. 28115. It is imperative that all checks should be made payable to: Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Baseball.
Current expectations anticipate the American Legion baseball season to begin by the middle of June barring any additional delays caused by continued concerns over COVID-19.