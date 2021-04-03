Plan in place to put Post 66 Moors back in batter’s box

The ball is rolling.

Mooresville added its name to the roster to continue a host of off-the-field issues that require attention to make the team’s return possible.

“When I first started looking into the idea,’’ said Garrett, “I had no idea what all was involved. I’m finding out something new almost every day. It’s been a little overwhelming, but I’m confident that it will be worth all the effort.”

First things must come first.

Mooresville is in the process of filling out all of the required paperwork involved to make its intentions know. The program has already secured the services of a playing facility for its home games, has put its administrative and coaching staff on the line-up card and is now in the process of spreading the word of the program’s plans to return.

“I’ve already heard from a number of former products of the program,’’ said Garrett, “and every one of them is pleased to hear of the team’s return. We’ve still got a lot of work to do to make it happen, but we are confident that we can get it done the way it should be.”

Garrett will have a direct presence in the process.