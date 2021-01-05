Players part of crowd teeing off for start of New Year

Off with a bang.

A number of local golfers will be among the ones taking aim at doing just that in this week’s scheduled first-of-the-year affair appearing on the Carolinas Golf Association calendar.

Players representing a pair of Mooresville courses are part of the crowd involved in the playing of the 12th annual CGA Carolinas Young Amateur that will be used to tee off the year’s events. Competition in the attraction is being held on the Pinewild County Club Magnolia course in Pinehurst.

The field is comprised of female and male players.

On the local front, a trio of males will all be taking with them local ties into play.

Making up the area connection includes are Dawson Thornton, Trey Schneider and Luke Perrino.

Thornton will be officially representing the Mooresville Golf Club course, while the twosome of Schneider and Perrino will each be in the fairway on behalf of the same Trump National Golf Course facility.

As will continue to be the case until further notice, all activity surrounding the Carolinas Young Am will be conducted under the required COVID-19 tournament protocols.