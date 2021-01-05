 Skip to main content
Players part of crowd teeing off for start of New Year
A number of local golfers will be among the ones taking aim at doing just that in this week’s scheduled first-of-the-year affair appearing on the Carolinas Golf Association calendar.

Players representing a pair of Mooresville courses are part of the crowd involved in the playing of the 12th annual CGA Carolinas Young Amateur that will be used to tee off the year’s events. Competition in the attraction is being held on the Pinewild County Club Magnolia course in Pinehurst.

The field is comprised of female and male players.

On the local front, a trio of males will all be taking with them local ties into play.

Making up the area connection includes are Dawson Thornton, Trey Schneider and Luke Perrino.

Thornton will be officially representing the Mooresville Golf Club course, while the twosome of Schneider and Perrino will each be in the fairway on behalf of the same Trump National Golf Course facility.

As will continue to be the case until further notice, all activity surrounding the Carolinas Young Am will be conducted under the required COVID-19 tournament protocols.

An impressive field features as many as 11 players ranked among the state’s top 50 players on the female front and another six entries positioned among the top 50 from the male roster.

A total of three former champions also help spice the list of participants.

Format for play follows a 36-hole individual stroke play process.

Entry is open to any male or female amateur golfer ages 18 to 25, as of Jan. 5, who has finished high school, and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club.

The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.

The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.

The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation. The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.

