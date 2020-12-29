PLP, Shaw shine as the best

Just before the dam was abruptly built, one area entry was able to successfully navigate its way through at-the-time still untroubled waters.
In early February, still around a month prior to the decision being made to bring all of the state’s high school level sports action to a close in the troublesome wake of COVID-19 concerns that as it turned out stayed in place through the late phases of the year, Pine Lake Prep’s boys swimming team was able to make a statement that allowed it to stand out as the year’s best.
The Pride put forth a performance for the program’s ages to support the tip billing. Buoyed by a lone first-place finish in a single event that perhaps somewhat fittingly also took place in the final scheduled event on the title meet’s schedule and surrounding the feat by a complementary number of supporting showing, Pine Lake posted a first-place finish in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A state championship swim meet that enabled it to become the area’s only team state champions
It was a memorable achievement to say the least. The Pride tallied a total of 238 points in the meet to win the coveted crown, also marking a first for the program in the process. It did not come without some key individual contributions.
The four-swimmer crew consisting of teammates Nathan Adams, Deaven Holder, Nathan Thornburg and A.J. Das combined efforts to handle their legs of the 400-meter freestyle relay race in a finishing time of 3:13.06 that helped cap that accomplishment. The gold medal was secured in what was the final scheduled event of the meet to place the final touch on the team title. For his particular individual involvement in the matter, the Pride’s Thornburg was also additionally singled out as one of the title attraction’s recipients of the competition’s Sportsmanship Award presented on the part of the ruling NCHSAA.
The capturing of the state title polished off a perfect postseason performance on the part of Pine Lake as well. Prior to reaching the state finals, the Pride established itself as a legitimate championship contender by also placing first in the NCHSAA’s combo 1A/2A Central Regional title meet that provided it with a wealth of momentum in continued preparation for the season-ending main event.
While Pine Lake stole the year’s team show, the year’s top individual accomplishment was just as easy to determine.
Mooresville High School’s Isaac Shaw collected his second straight solo state weight class title when taming the field in his 152-pound class ranks. A year removed from also capturing the title belt within the 138-pound class division as a junior, Shaw completed an undefeated sparkling 20-0 senior season campaign with his second career and consecutive crown to also help keep both a same-family and Blue Devils program run of such showings respectively in place. As a result, he is hands-down the year’s top individual athletic achiever.
Shaw became the fourth straight member of his immediate family to win a weight class gold medal and allowed Mooresville to stretch to five straight the number of seasons in which the wrestling program has boasted the housing of at least one state champion within its ranks.
While COVID-19 reared its ugly head to cast a dark shadow on the majority of the proceedings taking place at the state’s high school sports level during 2020, the emergence of the year’s best at least provide some lasting limelight to cherish.