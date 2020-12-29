PLP, Shaw shine as the best

Just before the dam was abruptly built, one area entry was able to successfully navigate its way through at-the-time still untroubled waters.

In early February, still around a month prior to the decision being made to bring all of the state’s high school level sports action to a close in the troublesome wake of COVID-19 concerns that as it turned out stayed in place through the late phases of the year, Pine Lake Prep’s boys swimming team was able to make a statement that allowed it to stand out as the year’s best.

The Pride put forth a performance for the program’s ages to support the tip billing. Buoyed by a lone first-place finish in a single event that perhaps somewhat fittingly also took place in the final scheduled event on the title meet’s schedule and surrounding the feat by a complementary number of supporting showing, Pine Lake posted a first-place finish in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A state championship swim meet that enabled it to become the area’s only team state champions

It was a memorable achievement to say the least. The Pride tallied a total of 238 points in the meet to win the coveted crown, also marking a first for the program in the process. It did not come without some key individual contributions.

