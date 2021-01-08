Points pose problem in preventing Langtree from prevailing

Something wound up missing in the middle for Langtree Charter Academy’s boys varsity basketball team.
Points.
A near 20-point differential in the scoring column over the course of the combined second and third quarters bridging proved to be the main culprit in the Lions’ 70-59 defeat dropped to fellow PAC-7 Conference member Queen’s Grant.
The outcome spoiled both the regular-season and homecourt debut for Langtree, knocking it the 0-1 mark to show for the start of the season overall as well as in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks.
In large part due to COVID-19, LCA joins the rest of the state’s public-school programs in being limited in the number of regular season games. As a result, all 14 of the Lions’ allowable games will all take place opposite common in-conference counterparts.
Langtree actually jumped out to a fast start resulting in a first-period lead before enduring the first of consecutive points shortcomings in the second quarter that accounted for the Lions’ 36-33 deficit by the arrival of the intermission break.
Just after the half, the Lions were saddled with their most damaging phase of play that saw an additional 11 points added during the third quarter alone. Although Langtree was able to dig into the deficit during the fourth period, the verdict stayed put at the 11 points in place by game’s end.
During the two middle periods, the Lions wound up on the short end of a 36-17 margin that sealed the outcome.
For the Lions, they were paced by the 18 points collected from Tyler Chapin that topped a trio of teammates in the double-digit department. A.J. Parsley connected on the lone successful three-point shot and finished with 15 points, while Tyland Ikard chimed in with his 10 points.
LCA’s girls team was also originally scheduled to make its debut as well but reported COVID-19 cases prevented the Lions for making that debut.
Langtree headed deeper into play slated to make its shortest road trip when traveling just across town to take on rival Pine Lake Prep in the opening of the home-and-home series set between the two PAC-7 foes. Results from that affair were posted too late to be included.