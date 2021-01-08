Points pose problem in preventing Langtree from prevailing

Something wound up missing in the middle for Langtree Charter Academy’s boys varsity basketball team.

Points.

A near 20-point differential in the scoring column over the course of the combined second and third quarters bridging proved to be the main culprit in the Lions’ 70-59 defeat dropped to fellow PAC-7 Conference member Queen’s Grant.

The outcome spoiled both the regular-season and homecourt debut for Langtree, knocking it the 0-1 mark to show for the start of the season overall as well as in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks.

In large part due to COVID-19, LCA joins the rest of the state’s public-school programs in being limited in the number of regular season games. As a result, all 14 of the Lions’ allowable games will all take place opposite common in-conference counterparts.

Langtree actually jumped out to a fast start resulting in a first-period lead before enduring the first of consecutive points shortcomings in the second quarter that accounted for the Lions’ 36-33 deficit by the arrival of the intermission break.