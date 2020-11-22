Potential pays off for former MHS, LNHS basketball foe

The proof was in the play.

The boys varsity basketball programs from cross-town rivals Mooresville High School and Lake Norman High were among the ones with the first-hand feeling that a former same-conference foe had talent to be a major success.

That kind of feeling became obvious earlier this week.

After just one rewarding season of play at the premier collegiate level, former fellow I-Meck Conference product Patrick Williams emerged as a lottery pick stamping him with immediate millionaire status upon being selected as the fourth-round pick in the first round of this week’s annual National Basketball Association’s amateur draft.

For seasons, the West Charlotte Lions player tormented the Mooresville Blue Devils and Lake Norman Wildcats with his presence. After helping push West Charlotte to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class state championship finals during his senior season, he moved up to the college ranks courtesy of a scholarship from power Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State University.

It took just a single season for the player to prove his worth to even higher-level officials.