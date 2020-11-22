Potential pays off for former MHS, LNHS basketball foe

The proof was in the play.
The boys varsity basketball programs from cross-town rivals Mooresville High School and Lake Norman High were among the ones with the first-hand feeling that a former same-conference foe had talent to be a major success.
That kind of feeling became obvious earlier this week.
After just one rewarding season of play at the premier collegiate level, former fellow I-Meck Conference product Patrick Williams emerged as a lottery pick stamping him with immediate millionaire status upon being selected as the fourth-round pick in the first round of this week’s annual National Basketball Association’s amateur draft.
For seasons, the West Charlotte Lions player tormented the Mooresville Blue Devils and Lake Norman Wildcats with his presence. After helping push West Charlotte to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class state championship finals during his senior season, he moved up to the college ranks courtesy of a scholarship from power Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State University.
It took just a single season for the player to prove his worth to even higher-level officials.
A rookie ACC campaign highlighted by his being named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year, Williams appeared in all of the Seminoles’ 29 games and averaged being out on the court nearly half of the time. During his playing time, the 6-foot-9 and 239-pounder was good for just over nine points per game while also averaging four rebounds and tossing in a block per appearance as well.
The potential that both Mooresville and Lake Norman players saw up-close-and-personal multiple times over the course of their regular-season and I-Meck postseason tournament contests during the West Charlotte player’s prep career was then cashed in during the course of the recent NBA draft.
Williams was picked No. 4 by the Chicago Bulls to extend his playing career into the professional ranks.
He was promoted as a prospect able to guard and play up to as many as four positions. With his selection, the often-times visitor to the gyms on both the MHS and LNHS campuses became one of the highest drafted players every from the surrounding area. As many as only four others have also been selected in the top seven. Only one other has gone as high as fourth.
