Practically perfect Pitches prevail to sweep softball team titles

Practically pitch perfect.

The Baseic Pitches adult entry completed a two-gloved sweep of top honors in the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Women’s Spring Softball League.

The Pitches polished off the completing of all but one of their scheduled doubleheaders, settling for a split of the other. They secured the number-one seeded status following regular-season play for participation in the double-elimination postseason tournament.

Once there, the entry cashed in on the opportunity to receive the last turn at-bat courtesy of filling the preferred role as the home team awarded to the higher-seeded entry to fashion an undefeated frolic through the second-season field as well.

As many as two times, the Pitches needed and received final bottom half of the final inning to manufacture winning rallies during the postseason attraction.

The Baseic Pitches overcame a three-run deficit to remain unbeaten and merit advancement into the tournament winner’s bracket finals in a match-up between teams that at the time were each unblemished in tournament play.