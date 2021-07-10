Practically perfect Pitches prevail to sweep softball team titles

Practically pitch perfect.
The Baseic Pitches adult entry completed a two-gloved sweep of top honors in the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Women’s Spring Softball League.
The Pitches polished off the completing of all but one of their scheduled doubleheaders, settling for a split of the other. They secured the number-one seeded status following regular-season play for participation in the double-elimination postseason tournament.
Once there, the entry cashed in on the opportunity to receive the last turn at-bat courtesy of filling the preferred role as the home team awarded to the higher-seeded entry to fashion an undefeated frolic through the second-season field as well.
As many as two times, the Pitches needed and received final bottom half of the final inning to manufacture winning rallies during the postseason attraction.
The Baseic Pitches overcame a three-run deficit to remain unbeaten and merit advancement into the tournament winner’s bracket finals in a match-up between teams that at the time were each unblemished in tournament play.
Then, in the first of a possible two games taking place on championship night, the Pitches scored their final two runs with two outs to also battle back from a deficit and complete the perfect playoff path.
During the regular season, once-a-week twin bills were held involving all of the MRD’s Women’s Spring Softball League entries. The Pitches prevailed two times in all but one of their double dips, salvaging a split in the remainder that also helped shore up the receiving of outright ownership of the first-place team trophy.
Some select members of the Pitches are currently making plans to participate on a co-ed team for participation in the MRD’s upcoming fall schedule of adult softball play.