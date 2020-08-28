Pre-season football I-Meck projections make lasting impressions

Pre-season predictions in football in the I-Meck Conference have wound up being even more projected than even originally planned.
Earlier this month, Football Insiders released its projected roster of players from across the I-Meck deserving of garnering membership to the circuit’s All-I-Meck honor roll.
As a result, products from both the Mooresville High School and Lake Norman High School huddles, the only ones within the league hailing from outside Mecklenburg County, are among those singled out for selection based on either offensive or defensive expectations.
Combined, the camps representing the Blue Devils and Wildcats placed a total of 12 players on the pre-season roster.
Initially, football was on track to get underway during the course of the fall season in the 2020-21 high school sports season.
However, as it now stands, the NCHSAA has decided that the sport will take place beginning with opening practice in early February and first games set for Feb. 26. The shortened season caused by the major adjustment due to the presence of COVID-19 will now take place through at least April 9.
In turn, the players named to the pre-season I-Meck all-conference program will have additional preparation time in order to enable those projections to ring true.
From Mooresville, team members named to the early I-Meck all offensive unit features interior lineman Ridge Swartz, running back Glenwood Robinson, and athlete Ashton Edstrom.
Also from the Blue Devils, those set for all-defensive team positions include Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn and Fred Brown as down linemen and Elijah Wilson as a defensive back.
Hailing from Lake Norman, the cast consisting of Peyton Davis, Jake Johnson and Luke Braswell all occupy openings on the I-Meck’s all-offensive list.
Wildcats Will Kobuszewski as a hybrid, Caleb Tate as a linebacker and Crishon Shepard as a defensive back all three are present on the projected pre-season All-I-Meck defensive card.
The pre-season recognition was announced earlier this month courtesy of Football Insiders, which scours the area talent to recognize those expected to make the biggest impact on their respective programs and within surrounding conferences.
