Precautions aplenty accompany programs into start of prep practice

In relation to volleyball that will be conducting the bulk of its activity inside, the NCHSAA guidelines reveal that teams should consider conducting workouts in limited-number pods with drills that enable athletes to wear cloth face coverings and maintain social distancing. It also asks that coaches limit intrasquad scrimmage time.

Faced coverings are required to be worn at all times by everyone except athletes that are “actively involved in aerobic activity,” according to the NCHSAA communication that was emailed to member schools earlier this week.

As for outdoor-related affairs that concentrate primarily on cross country, additional safety-related precautions are also asked to be employed in particular when it comes to controlling large gatherings.

Protocols remain concerning the daily physical condition of all participants, players and coaches alike, throughout the course of the practice sessions.

With tryouts getting underway as of today, programs will have until at the earliest Nov. 16 to fine-tune their acts before the scheduled start of regular-season play on that date.