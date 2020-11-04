Precautions aplenty accompany programs into start of prep practice

Today’s the day.
Some sense of normalcy, new that it is these days, finally returns to the state’s public high school-level sports stage as early as today.
Sitting all-but idle and practically vacant for seven months, the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association first suspended and then canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 school sports schedule in early March due to COVID-19. The end result wound up drawing the late stages of the winter season as well as the rest of the at-the-time underway spring season schedules to a close.
Effective today, that starts to change.
Based on a decision made by the NCHSAA in mid-August to set a new schedule for the start-up of the state’s public high school 2020-21 sports year, some athletic programs can get their acts underway in the form of beginning official pre-season practice.
The sports of girls and boys cross country and volleyball each can open practice sessions as early as today. Area-based high school athletic programs are among those on tap to do just that.
Practices are set to take place today at facilities both at Mooresville and Lake Norman High schools.
Support Local Journalism
The timing of the start of the rehearsals takes place following a revised list of guidelines related to the virus that will be put into play beginning this week.
In relation to volleyball that will be conducting the bulk of its activity inside, the NCHSAA guidelines reveal that teams should consider conducting workouts in limited-number pods with drills that enable athletes to wear cloth face coverings and maintain social distancing. It also asks that coaches limit intrasquad scrimmage time.
Faced coverings are required to be worn at all times by everyone except athletes that are “actively involved in aerobic activity,” according to the NCHSAA communication that was emailed to member schools earlier this week.
As for outdoor-related affairs that concentrate primarily on cross country, additional safety-related precautions are also asked to be employed in particular when it comes to controlling large gatherings.
Protocols remain concerning the daily physical condition of all participants, players and coaches alike, throughout the course of the practice sessions.
With tryouts getting underway as of today, programs will have until at the earliest Nov. 16 to fine-tune their acts before the scheduled start of regular-season play on that date.
In regards to the contests, all indoor affairs will continue to be monitored by way of spectator attendance. Capacity crowds will be limited to 25 fans per site. Meanwhile, outdoor settings also harbor some limitations in spectators based on the sites of the competitions.
Transporting participants to and from scheduled outings also require additional attention as well. All riders must wear cloth face covering, all vehicles are to be cleaned and disinfected after use, and no more than one passenger may be in a seat unless members of the same household.
Virtual meetings conducted by the NCHSAA through the end of the week will enable high school athletic directors to remain in constant contact concerning the COVID-19 guidelines.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!