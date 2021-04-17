Preferred pipeline propels Pine Lake in first-round postseason win

As pipelines go, this particular one proved too tough to top.
Pine Lake Prep quarterback Vic Garrido rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three more, holding a helping hand in just about every point posted by the Pride in the process of 33-27 triumph over Mt. Airy. The win came during Friday night’s opening round performance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s larger-enrollment 1AA classification postseason play.
With Pine Lake’s 6-foot-2 and 210-pound senior signal-caller behind the controls, the Pride prevailed to merit the right to advance on into next week’s second round play.
The Pride, seeded No. 3 among the eight teams forming the West Region bracket, finally took the lead once and for all on what wound up being QB Garrrido’s fifth and final TD tally of his busy night.
Less than a full minute nearing the midway mark of fourth period play after Pine Lake allowed Mt. Airy’s No. 6-seeded Bears to forge a 27-all tie, Garrido connected with favorite target receiver Jack Baldwin on an 89-yard, catch-and-carry good for the eventual go-ahead strike.
Prior to that final blow, Garrido spread out the damage accordingly.
He first took matters into his own hands literally when bullying his way into the Mt. Airy end zone from two yards out in the first quarter. That was before providing the Pride with its first lead by rambling 15 yards on a called keeper taking place in the late stages of second quarter action. It was also following that second strike when the QB hooked up with a leaping Baldwin to also tack on the accompanying two-point conversion.
With inside the final minute to play prior to the intermission break, Garrido emerged yet again, this time courtesy of his first aerial toss covering 21 yards and landing in the arms of Baldwin as well. The end result served to find the Pride on the favorable end of a 21-14 halftime lead.
Pine Lake, officially recognized as regular-season co-champions of its football-only Southern Piedmont Conference, opened up its largest lead of the game to open the third period scoring. Garrido connected with receiver Austin Shaw on a 44-yard TD strike that increased the Pride’s advantage to the 27-14 mark. Mt. Airy responded by posting third-period tally of its own to close within the 27-21 mark entering final frame play.
The Bears forged a tie on a touchdown with just over seven minutes to play, but it didn’t last long
PLP’s Garrido hit a streaking Baldwin down the seam on the 89-yard scoring toss that gave the Pride the edge for good.
Garrido joined ranks with running back Colby Lane to handle the majority of the Pride’s positive rushing yardage. Through the air, Baldwin topped the pass-catching corps while being assisted in the area by both Shaw and tight end Sam Cornacchione.
On the defensive side of the scrimmage line, matters also appeared to favor Pine Lake The Pride defensive unit rendered Mt. Airy’s starting and first-line reserve quarterbacks to the sidelines with injuries, forcing the Bears to resort to a third-string QB to handle their final two offensive series.
Also defensively, the Pride’s Jackson Denny single-handedly help thwart one Bears drive by logging in with an interception.
Buoyed by the first-round win, Pine Lake secures the right to reach late next week’s round two of statewide postseason play poised to take on No. 2 seeded East Surry for a shot at reaching the following week’s West Region finals.