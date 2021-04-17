Preferred pipeline propels Pine Lake in first-round postseason win

As pipelines go, this particular one proved too tough to top.

Pine Lake Prep quarterback Vic Garrido rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three more, holding a helping hand in just about every point posted by the Pride in the process of 33-27 triumph over Mt. Airy. The win came during Friday night’s opening round performance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s larger-enrollment 1AA classification postseason play.

With Pine Lake’s 6-foot-2 and 210-pound senior signal-caller behind the controls, the Pride prevailed to merit the right to advance on into next week’s second round play.

The Pride, seeded No. 3 among the eight teams forming the West Region bracket, finally took the lead once and for all on what wound up being QB Garrrido’s fifth and final TD tally of his busy night.

Less than a full minute nearing the midway mark of fourth period play after Pine Lake allowed Mt. Airy’s No. 6-seeded Bears to forge a 27-all tie, Garrido connected with favorite target receiver Jack Baldwin on an 89-yard, catch-and-carry good for the eventual go-ahead strike.

Prior to that final blow, Garrido spread out the damage accordingly.