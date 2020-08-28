Prep athletes have option of competing in multiple sports

The more the merrier?
Maybe.
With such decisions now pending perhaps more than ever, high school student athletes desiring to participate in multiple sports during the course of a same single season are now relieved that they can, indeed, manage just that.
In fact, the N.C. High School Athletic Association that serves as the governing body of all of the state’s public school athletic programs has no restrictions regarding athletes crossing over the various playing fields and courts by competing in several sports during the course of the same time of calendar year.
That aspect becomes even more important this year.
The NCHSAA recently revealed a revamped sports season calendar for the 2020-21 school year that practically changes the seasons for a number of sports. As a result, those who have traditionally engaged in several programs that used to be held at different times of the year can rest easy over the fact that they can actually participate in as many sports as they can handle.
“We do not have a rule that prohibits players from participating in multiple sports,’’ said Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner, who also said that one student totaled seven different sports and was actively involved in as many as three of them concurrently during the course of each of the three prep-level seasons. “We do not have a rule that prohibits that. We do have limitations as it relates to a single sport.”
The lone restriction the NCHSAA continues to enforce is the allowing of student-athletes to begin competition during a sport taking place during a different season while still committed to one that remains in play during its current campaign.
That, though, also changes this season in particular.
Many of the sports that used to take place during different seasons will now be held during nontraditional times of the year.
Perhaps most glaring in that category is football, which based on the latest NCHSAA agenda will now be held beginning with practice in early February and regular-season games being played through early April.
One of the most unusual of the season changes will also find the sports of baseball and wrestling now taking place during the exact same time frame, each of them beginning with practices on April 12 and games/matches through June 11. Athletes wishing to play both will be allowed to do so as long as they obey the sport’s per-event stipulation that remains in place by the NCHSAA.
The state’s 2020-21 high school sports year will get underway with the sports of volleyball and cross country beginning in early Nov. 4. Continued overlapping of programs will be in place throughout the year, allowing those desiring to engage in multiple activities taking place during the same time the freedom to fill their sports schedules with as many of the sports as they desire.
