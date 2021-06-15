Preparation part of pandemic payoff for NASCAR Tech products

“So many businesses and companies have shut down, but the country can’t run without manufacturing,” said Pearson. “Manufacturers are the ones the country relied on when the pandemic hit. We’re an essential business and demand has been steady for our products. When you have a skill like this, you have it for life, and the knowledge I acquired at NASCAR Tech can serve me in many different industries.”

In the last several months, recent graduates have also started careers with national and global manufacturers such as Ingersoll Rand, Maclean-Fogg, Wakefield-Vette and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. Recent graduate Charles Hilliard said his company, Revmax Torque Convertors in Charlotte, has had one of its best years yet. He began working there as a CNC machinist in the summer of 2020, producing parts for diesel transmissions.

“Even if the economy slows down and people lose their jobs, there are still necessities like keeping our vehicles running,” said Hilliard, who began working as a machinist last summer producing parts for diesel transmissions. “I absolutely love my job, and if we weren’t working, we wouldn’t be able to keep people on the road.”