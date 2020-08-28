Preparations in place for return of area annual golf benefit

‘Tis tee time!
Well, almost anyway.
In continued preparation for when it does arrive, plans are already well underway regarding an anticipated benefit golf tournament that touches home for several local charitable organizations.
Registration has already teed off for all wishing to help form the field for participation in this year’s annual Tee Off For A Veteran Golf Tournament.
The 11th yearly affair is scheduled to be held on Sept. 12, but advance sign-ups for players are required. Entries are now being accepted and will continue to be taken through the first full week of the month. All additional registration will then be accepted based on first-come availability of playing positions.
The event will take place at the The Warrior Golf Club outside China Grove. It will be held rain or shine.
Format for play will follow the familiar and player-friendly captain’s choice procedure. Under this process, each shot will take place from the best result of each previous shot. Low scores are traditionally the rule rather than the exception.
Teams can consist of a maximum of four players. Singles and twosomes wishing to play are welcome and can be paired to form teams. Men and women players are welcome to compete.
Cost of participating is $95 per player. The fee covers all golf-related expenses such as greens fee and golf cart rental. The entry also provided unlimited use of the practice range, lunch, entry into door prize drawing, a player gift goody bag and attendance to the post-play awards ceremony.
For additional enjoyment, mulligans will be available at an additional cost while a 50-drawing and additional stroke-saving games will all also be in place. A silent auction of donated items will also take place. Winning bidders will be able to pay for the items at the site or pick up the prizes no later than Sept. 25.
Due to the current conditions surrounding the continued presence of coronavirus concerns, some of the traditional activities accompanying the benefit will not be able to take place. There will be no gun-ball launcher of cornhole games held this year.
Awards will be presented to the four-player team with the single lowest outright gross score as well as to the first-place and second-place teams with best score when taking into consideration the use of the stroke-saving games.
In addition to the team competition, various on-course affairs will also be held in the form of a longest drive challenge and closest-to-the-pin contests on each of the host facility’s five par-three holes.
Entry fees are tax deductible.
Proceeds will be used to benefit the likes of Welcome Home Veterans, Mooresville Exchange Club and Saving Grace K-9.
Welcome Home Veterans is a living military museum in place at Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville. Objectives are to provide moral and financial support to veterans and their families, provide a safe haven for all veterans, provides educational l opportunities for school students and to establish and maintain a military museum for the community.
The Exchange Club is part of a national organization that gives back to the community within three programs of service: Youth Programs, Community Service and Americanism. The local chapter hosts the annual, “Field of Flags” and other programs that honor our veterans.
Saving Grace K-9 is an organization that trains service dogs for combat Veterans that suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder at no cost to the Veteran. Dogs being trained are rescues and are not breed specific.
With various levels of sponsorship also available, additional details surrounding the Tee Off For A Veteran event can be obtained by contacting Bryan Holliday at 704-408-6162 or via email at bkhollidaync@gmail.com.
