Preseason practice pivotal part of preparation process

Practice makes perfect.

Members of the Mooresville High School football program, among others, are a true testament to that fact.

The Blue Devils joined a host of fellow fall phase high school sports programs from across the area and beyond for the start of the official non-volunteer portion of the prep preseason preparation process.

Officially, high school athletic teams could formally engage in the practice portion of their respective schedules the first of the previous week. For practically all, with just a few exceptions tossed into the mix, they did just that.

The Devils football players were not among the exceptions to the rule.

Mooresville stages its daily workouts held on the program’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium facility to begin the process.

In addition to football, fall season play at the state’s high school level includes girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, girls and boys cross country and boys soccer. All have also embarked on their respective preseason plans as well.

For the majority of all area-based programs, more than just a new season is on the horizon.