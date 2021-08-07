Preseason practice pivotal part of preparation process

Practice makes perfect.
Members of the Mooresville High School football program, among others, are a true testament to that fact.
The Blue Devils joined a host of fellow fall phase high school sports programs from across the area and beyond for the start of the official non-volunteer portion of the prep preseason preparation process.
Officially, high school athletic teams could formally engage in the practice portion of their respective schedules the first of the previous week. For practically all, with just a few exceptions tossed into the mix, they did just that.
The Devils football players were not among the exceptions to the rule.
Mooresville stages its daily workouts held on the program’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium facility to begin the process.
In addition to football, fall season play at the state’s high school level includes girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, girls and boys cross country and boys soccer. All have also embarked on their respective preseason plans as well.
For the majority of all area-based programs, more than just a new season is on the horizon.
In the cases of both Mooresville and resident rival Lake Norman, they will each begin participation with both a newly-formed as well as newly-named athletic conference. The home of the Blue Devils and Wildcats, respectively, will serve as fellow charter members of the Greater Metro Conference that will also count current same-country entry South Iredell as a member as well. The latter’s Vikings will be making their sports program’s first-ever appearance within the state’s largest 4A class ranks as well.
Other members of the Greater Metro will include Kannapolis, Hickory Ridge, Cox Mill and first-year school West Cabarrus.
Elsewhere across the immediate territory, the duo of Pine Lake Prep and Langtree Charter will also begin a new league era as well.
Pine Lake Prep’s Pride will be first-time-ever entries in the state’s second-smallest 2A class ranks after spending all of its previous time as a 1A class participant. Langtree Charter’s Lions will remain a 1A class competitor. Both will stay members of the same and now split-class circuit when being listed on the same Catawba Shores 1A/2A Conference.
Other members of that line-up card consist of 2A class members Community School of Davidson and Lincoln Charter as well as 1A class members Christ the King and Mountain Island Charter.
In regards to ongoing preseason practices, programs can continue to conduct the workouts that can also include scheduling of some controlled scrimmages prior to the designated starting date of official competition that can begin for all sports as soon as Aug. 16.