Present prevails over future in match-up between rivals

Langtree Charter was unable to avoid dropping a third straight decision to the familiar foe during a season in which a roster consisting of only one regular contributing senior continues to eye room for improvement.

Pine Lake used the combined pitching performances put forth by Gage Childers and Tate Allison to limit the Lions to the three early runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Offensively, the Pride unloaded a pair of home runs to support its cause. Consecutive at-bat homers hit by Sam Brochetti and Nash Chelcun served to fuel the charge.

Tate Allison topped the team’s hit chart with his three hits, one of them good for a double, while Brochetti and Chelcun each collected two base knocks. Carson DeQuick, Tanner Allison and Owen Lally added a base hit apiece to the account.

The appearance came in the first of multiple appearances on tap for both teams.

Pine Lake closes out the regulation phase of its play when traveling to take on non-league foe North Stanly before learning of its postseason status over the upcoming weekend.

Langtree Charter completes the PAC-7 Conference portion of its play to also draw its regular-season schedule to a close when facing off against Queen’s Grant in a home-and-home series set that ends on the Lion’s home field on Friday evening.