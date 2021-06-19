Preview part of planning process for pair of baseball operations

A preview of things to come.
That serves to help set the stage on several fronts on the part of a pair of area baseball organizations.
The Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division entry, on track to return to the field for the first time in two years, will be playing host to the Mooresville Bootleggers college team. It is being billed as an exhibition-style meeting and is set to take place between the two teams during the middle of the week.
The Post 66 Moors, scheduled to get the official regular-season segment of their season’s scheduled started later this month, will be designated as the home team for their match-up with the Bootleggers. The two face off against each other on Wednesday night.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. on the Mooresville High School baseball diamond.
Admission to attend the game, scheduled to be a nine-inning affair, will be set at $3 per person.
Post 66 is on track to engage in the regulation portion of its season play beginning later this month. The appearance will mark the program’s return to the field for the first time since suspending operations more than two years ago.
This year’s Moors roster is being comprised of players representing a number of surrounding high school programs.
As for the Mooresville Bootleggers, the roster is also sprinkled with an abundance of local talent hailing from the college ranks seeking to improve the level of games as well. Members of the Bootleggers serve as a feeder program for the parent Mooresville Spinners franchise. At various times throughout the season, some Bootleggers players are often promoted to the higher-level Spinners to garner some additional playing experience.
Both teams will be using the midweek-meeting to continue to keep preparations in place for the season.
Mooresville’s Moors will be making use of both the MHS facility and the field at Moor Park in its total of five regularly-scheduled season home games. Post 66 formally opens its season on June 29.
The Bootleggers have games set to be held throughout the month as well and play all of their designated home games at the same Moor Park that serves as the headquarters for the Spinners organization.