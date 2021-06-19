Preview part of planning process for pair of baseball operations

A preview of things to come.

That serves to help set the stage on several fronts on the part of a pair of area baseball organizations.

The Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division entry, on track to return to the field for the first time in two years, will be playing host to the Mooresville Bootleggers college team. It is being billed as an exhibition-style meeting and is set to take place between the two teams during the middle of the week.

The Post 66 Moors, scheduled to get the official regular-season segment of their season’s scheduled started later this month, will be designated as the home team for their match-up with the Bootleggers. The two face off against each other on Wednesday night.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. on the Mooresville High School baseball diamond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Admission to attend the game, scheduled to be a nine-inning affair, will be set at $3 per person.

Post 66 is on track to engage in the regulation portion of its season play beginning later this month. The appearance will mark the program’s return to the field for the first time since suspending operations more than two years ago.