Pride hauls heavier load into second-round postseason play

Just when it thought it couldn’t be any heavier, it now is.

Pine Lake Prep’s football team already took with it the only area as well as one of two Iredell County connections into late last week’s opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs.

Now, as a first-round winner, the Pride has an even additional burden to carry.

After finally taking the lead for good near the midway mark of fourth and final period play, Pine Lake was able to set up in victory formation on the game’s final few snaps to preserve its well-earned, back-and-forth, 33-27 triumph over Mt. Airy. That win advanced the winners into later this week’s second round already the equivalent of the NCHSAA’s larger-enrollment 1AA West Region bracket’s semifinals phase.

As it turned out, the Pride was the lone in-county as well as representative of its football-only Southern Piedmont Conference to emerge as a postseason survivor.

Pine Lake was one of as many as four members of its SPC roster to receive a second-season invite in a season during which the number of such treasured bids were limited due to COVID-19.