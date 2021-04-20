Pride hauls heavier load into second-round postseason play

Just when it thought it couldn’t be any heavier, it now is.
Pine Lake Prep’s football team already took with it the only area as well as one of two Iredell County connections into late last week’s opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs.
Now, as a first-round winner, the Pride has an even additional burden to carry.
After finally taking the lead for good near the midway mark of fourth and final period play, Pine Lake was able to set up in victory formation on the game’s final few snaps to preserve its well-earned, back-and-forth, 33-27 triumph over Mt. Airy. That win advanced the winners into later this week’s second round already the equivalent of the NCHSAA’s larger-enrollment 1AA West Region bracket’s semifinals phase.
As it turned out, the Pride was the lone in-county as well as representative of its football-only Southern Piedmont Conference to emerge as a postseason survivor.
Pine Lake was one of as many as four members of its SPC roster to receive a second-season invite in a season during which the number of such treasured bids were limited due to COVID-19.
Only 16 teams across the state in each of the NCHSAA’s total of eight football playoff divisions were originally on track to participate. A total of eight entries each comprised both the smaller-enrollment Single-A and larger-populated Double-A groups in the respective four classification levels.
Pine Lake was joined in the 1AA field by fellow league member Community School of Davidson, while the duo consisting of Christ the King and Thomas Jefferson Academy were both part of the 1A class field. As it turned out, all but the Pride were eliminated by losses.
Elsewhere around Iredell County, Statesville merited an assignment in the smaller-enrollment 3A class bracket but also was dealt a defeat to draw its short-stay presence to a close.
The West Region’s No. 3-seeded Pride recovered from an early deficit to defeat No. 6 seed Mt. Airy and keep its program’s first-ever undefeated season in place. A program that has prevailed in only 11 of its previous 33 games combined over the previous three seasons upped its standard to the 8-0 mark that makes this year’s Pride the only remaining unblemished entry on its side of the 1AA class playoff bracket.
Pine Lake earned the right to move on to meet No. 2 seed – and as a result host – East Surry in this week’s regional semifinals for the opportunity to advance into later this month’ West Region championship contest.
As it turns out, the marquee meeting between Pine Lake and East Surry pits together the two highest-standing seeded entries within the bracket as well.
A case of reported COVID-19 tracing forced the initial No. 1 seeded and undefeated North Stanly entry to forfeit its scheduled first-round affair. As a result, the No. 8 seeded Polk County team automatically reached the second round.
The survivor of the Pine Lake vs. East Surry contest will advance into the region’s finals to face off against either Polk County or No.4 seed North Rowan in the title bout being used to determine the West Region representative in the NCHSA 1AA class championship contest set to take place early next month.
Regardless of the outcome, it’s already been a season to remember for Pine Lake.
No current member of this year’s Pride roster had experienced a winning season before, much less prevailed in a previous state playoff contest. It is also a first-time treat for the team’s coaching staff that is ruled by former Lake Norman High School assistant Austin Trotter.