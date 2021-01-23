Pride in motion maintains undefeated start to unsure season

The pride in Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team continues to show.
The Pride remained undefeated so far for the hap-hazard season, caused in large part by COVID-19 ,by using a fast start to down PAC-7 Conference member Mountain Island Charter, 62-59.
The outcome improved Pine Lake to the 3-0 mark to show for the season overall and well as in circuit competition. This season, both standards will continue to be in place hand-in-hand as the Pride will be limited to all its allowable games to take place opposite common PAC-7 counterparts.
PLP relied heavily on favorable margins managed during each of the first two periods of play and withstood MIC’s second-half comeback bid to prevail and remain undefeated heading deeper into this week’s adjusted schedule’s play.
For the Pride, they were able to spread around the scoring wealth by placing four of the total of six players contributing to the scoring column in the double-digit department.
Senior primary post presence J.T. Harper paced the corps with his 17 points, while sophomore guard Cole Callaway used the draining of his four 3-point shots to help him reach his total of 16 points. Senior guard Trace Forest pitched in with 13 points, while senior perimeter presence Carson Shirley registered 10 points to complete the twin-digit cast.
PLP, making its season’s third straight and successful showing on a non-traditional Wednesday night of action, held a 26-18 edge at the intermission break. The teams matched each other points-for-points in the third period and the Pride fended off a come-from-behind charge on the part of the hosts during the fourth to emerge as victors.
With already some of its previously-scheduled contests postponed by reports of coronavirus cases and tracing on the part of its opponents, Pine Lake headed back into action slated to tip off the already once-delayed crosstown home-and-home series with arch rival and common league entry Langtree Charter Academy.