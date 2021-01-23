Pride in motion maintains undefeated start to unsure season

The pride in Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team continues to show.

The Pride remained undefeated so far for the hap-hazard season, caused in large part by COVID-19 ,by using a fast start to down PAC-7 Conference member Mountain Island Charter, 62-59.

The outcome improved Pine Lake to the 3-0 mark to show for the season overall and well as in circuit competition. This season, both standards will continue to be in place hand-in-hand as the Pride will be limited to all its allowable games to take place opposite common PAC-7 counterparts.

PLP relied heavily on favorable margins managed during each of the first two periods of play and withstood MIC’s second-half comeback bid to prevail and remain undefeated heading deeper into this week’s adjusted schedule’s play.

For the Pride, they were able to spread around the scoring wealth by placing four of the total of six players contributing to the scoring column in the double-digit department.