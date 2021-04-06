Pride passes test to keep unbeaten season alive and kicking

It was just what the football doctor prescribed.
After parading past all previous opponents with relative ease, Pine Lake Prep football team finally received and passed a much more difficult test to also keep its promising postseason plans in place.
Doing so in a rare weekend and mid-day appearance to also draw the at-home segment of the season’s schedule to close, the Pride prevailed by its closest of all margins during the course of their undefeated season. The win came at the expense of out-of-conference Bear Grass Charter, 20-6.
Pine Lake posted the effort to improve to the unblemished 6-0 level overall that accounts for the best such showing at this part of the season since the 2015 campaign. The decision had no bearing on the 5-0 ledger in place owned in the Pride’s Southern Piedmont Conference that makes it one of two unblemished entries among that crowd as well.
It has in place the potential to be even better.
Limited by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association as to the number of regular-season games that can be played due to COVID-19, the Pride remains in position to fashion at least a share of the conference’s first-place spot with just later this week’s regular-season finale on tap.
For the most part, the effort circled around Pride quarterback Vic Garrido. The senior passed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 13 completions while also running for an additional 53 yards and a TD as well. Austin Shaw was on the receiving end of six catches for 68 yards and, while performing two-way duty also returned a pass interception for a pick-six score. Senior Jackson Kmiechek also accounted for a rushing score.
Defender Reggie Sidberry pounced on a fumble recovery and added a pass pick to his prized personal turnover collection.
The end result wound up being the closest of all games played by the Pride all season as well. Prior to the effort, the closest game involving Pine Lake came in a 20-point affair. The total number of points scored by the winners was also a season low as well.
Prior to facing off against the Williamston-based Bears, Pine Lake’s most challenging previous affair came during the course of a 46-26 triumph over in-league nemesis Mountain Island Charter that came complete with some welcome revenge in the process. In each of the Pride’s two previous meetings with Mountain Island Charter’s Raptors, the former had been outscored by a 106-0 count in dropping as many decisions.
On the defensive front, the points allowed were the second fewest surrendered by the Pride. It checked in only behind the team’s only shutout posted earlier in the schedule.
It remains uncertain just where the road will lead.
By an unusual scheduling quirk due to the fact that a total of nine teams comprise the Southern Piedmont Conference ranks, Pine Lake will not be able face off against the other league entry Thomas Jefferson Academy that also enters this the final week of regular-season play undefeated in the league ranks.
Should each of the two teams prevail in their respective season finales later this week, they would each fashion a tie for the conference crown.
If that is the case, Pine Lake will once again be involved in a process used to determine seeding status for the start of the playoffs that are scheduled to get underway later this month.
Pine Lake closes out its regular season with a visit to take on Community School of Davidson on Friday night. By appearances, the Pride will be the only area-based entry to secure a playoff berth.
With a win in this week’s season finale, a Pride team averaging 250 yards on the ground per appearance could post the first undefeated season in program history. The possibility also exists, depending on how the seeding process pans out, that Pine Lake could also host its first postseason contest since 2015.