Pride passes test to keep unbeaten season alive and kicking

It was just what the football doctor prescribed.

After parading past all previous opponents with relative ease, Pine Lake Prep football team finally received and passed a much more difficult test to also keep its promising postseason plans in place.

Doing so in a rare weekend and mid-day appearance to also draw the at-home segment of the season’s schedule to close, the Pride prevailed by its closest of all margins during the course of their undefeated season. The win came at the expense of out-of-conference Bear Grass Charter, 20-6.

Pine Lake posted the effort to improve to the unblemished 6-0 level overall that accounts for the best such showing at this part of the season since the 2015 campaign. The decision had no bearing on the 5-0 ledger in place owned in the Pride’s Southern Piedmont Conference that makes it one of two unblemished entries among that crowd as well.

It has in place the potential to be even better.

Limited by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association as to the number of regular-season games that can be played due to COVID-19, the Pride remains in position to fashion at least a share of the conference’s first-place spot with just later this week’s regular-season finale on tap.