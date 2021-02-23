Pride polishes off postseason plans with personal touch

Only in the case of posting an upset of their own and also needing the same verdicts to be rendered elsewhere in the 16-team bracket will the Pride be able to appear in a postseason game at home.

Earning the preferred No. 1- seeded attention from the league came complete with some welcome payback as well.

During the course of regulation play, the lone loss endured by Pine Lake took place in the first of the season’s meetings with league rival MIC. Since that time, though, the Pride has embarked on a season’s best 10-game win streak that has now included back-to-back wins over the conference foe. PLP also headed into this week’s playoffs riding the wave of that double-digit game win spree. In the process, the Pride prevailed in the rubber-game showdown between the top two that scored them the number-one seed.