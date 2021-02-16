Pride stays in position for presiding in prime PAC-7 post

The end is even nearer now.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team sped closer towards the capturing of at least a share of the PAC-7 Conference regular season title – keeping outright ownership of that title also intact -- and capped yet another home-and-home season series sweep in the process following a dominating, 70-26 triumph over Bradford Prep.
Doing so to also match their previous season-high standard – to date – for winning margin, the Pride pocketed the verdict coming to also conclude a busy three-game stretch within a five-day span to improve to the 11-1 level both overall and n the PAC-7 ranks – records that remain tied together for the duration – heading into what amounts to the final full week of regular season play.
Pine Lake remains tied with only one other league entry in the crucial win column while taking a single-game edge in the win column into action that allows it to own first-place honors.
PLP is slated to conclude its campaign with a pair of games on track against what is the current sixth-place team among the eight league members to take place over the span of a two-night span.
The Pride pushed its current winning streak to a season’s best seven straight with the rout of Bradford Prep’s Bears to also keep the latter winless for the season overall. The Pride limited the Bears to single-digit totals in each of the four periods and matched a winning spread accomplished once before as well.
For the Pride, an attack that featured contributions of some sort from nine different sources was captained by the 17 points provided by senior perimeter player Trace Forest. He spiced his total by the connecting of a trio of 3-point shots in the process. Cole Callaway also dialed in long distance once to boost his 15-point effort, while Carson Shirley rounded out the double-digit trio with 13 points.
Pine Lake enters this week slated to follow up the completion of the homecourt portion of the regular season when hosting Carolina International late Tuesday by returning the favor to the latter’s Comets by traveling to their home gym on Wednesday night that also serves to complete the Pride’s regular-season schedule.