Pride stays in position for presiding in prime PAC-7 post

The end is even nearer now.

Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team sped closer towards the capturing of at least a share of the PAC-7 Conference regular season title – keeping outright ownership of that title also intact -- and capped yet another home-and-home season series sweep in the process following a dominating, 70-26 triumph over Bradford Prep.

Doing so to also match their previous season-high standard – to date – for winning margin, the Pride pocketed the verdict coming to also conclude a busy three-game stretch within a five-day span to improve to the 11-1 level both overall and n the PAC-7 ranks – records that remain tied together for the duration – heading into what amounts to the final full week of regular season play.

Pine Lake remains tied with only one other league entry in the crucial win column while taking a single-game edge in the win column into action that allows it to own first-place honors.

PLP is slated to conclude its campaign with a pair of games on track against what is the current sixth-place team among the eight league members to take place over the span of a two-night span.