Pro team making baseball pitch as home for area hitters

Swing away!
Any area-based baseball playing hopefuls wishing to do so now have the opportunity to take some swings and also gather in some additional on-the-field experience on a professional baseball facility.
Batter-up will most definitely be among the shouts being heard by those looking to take part in a special promotion being provided by the official home of the Minor Baseball League member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
The team’s home Atrium Health Ballpark is now available through the week by special appointment for those wishing to display their various abilities on the facility.
Due to COVID-19, the first official season of play on the part of the Cannon Ballers was canceled completely. As a result, no action at the pro level has been held on the first-year site.
However, members of the general public are being allowed to engage in some scheduled activity on the premises.
An on-field batting practice session complete with additional trimmings is now available to take place on a reservation basis.
For a fee, groups comprised of as many as up to 25 participants can book 90 minutes of batting practice at the location. Cost of doing so is $750 per group during weekday gatherings. Weekend sessions are also possible based on availability.
For the fee, all in the crowd receive batting practice with bats, balls and helmets all provided. All participating are also welcome to provide their own personal gear.
The shagging of fly balls in the outfield area will also be available. All wishing to do so much provide their own gloves.
Photograph opportunities also exist.
All considering making a reservation are asked to do so 72 hours in advance.
A food and beverage addition is also available at an additional cost.
Mooresville has a couple of direct communication lines to the team. The duo of matching Mooresville residents Melissa Clark and Ryan Pegarsch are each members of the Cannon Baller’s front-office staff. Clark serves as the director of video production, while Pegarsch is the franchise’s community partnership manager.
For additional details and/or to reserve an experience, all interested are encouraged to contact Rachel Kilinski at rkilinski@kcballers.com or at 704-932-3267 ext. 1526.
