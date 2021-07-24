Professional Pine Lake Prep pitcher puts more pride in program

He was a solid member of The Citadel pitching stable as well during his time spent with the military-based Bulldogs program. He made at least one starting showing during each of his seasons with The Citadel before departing for what was considered more advanced competition while also earning a master’s degree in business analytics at Virginia Tech.

“Citadel prepared me,” said Connelly. “I can’t speak enough about them. They really prepared me to succeed in the ACC as well. It was definitely a big leap for sure.”

The difference was obvious.

“They don’t chase as much,’’ said Connelly of the ACC hitters in general. “I had to adjust to that. Overall, I had a good amount of success.”

It’s akin to the same kind of talent adjustment Connelly will be experiencing when moving on into the pro realm.

“That’s how I will be making a living,’’ stressed Connelly of his newfound profession. “If I don’t perform, I won’t have a job for too long. It’s going to be the same thing like going from The Citadel to the ACC. Hopefully, I can start progressing through the system and make it to the bigs not too long from now.”

He’s off to a solid start. Connelly was the sixth of 12 pitchers selected by the Royals and the third of three to make their offerings from the left side of the mound when looking into home plate. Connelly has already embarked on his career as a pro by agreeing to a rookie signing contract and reporting to the organization’s spring training site in Arizona. From there, he will receive his first official assignment.