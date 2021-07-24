Professional Pine Lake Prep pitcher puts more pride in program

Pride and joy.
The Pine Lake Prep baseball program that is still savoring some of the success from its most recent season now has even much more reason to rejoice.
The first-ever player from the Pride has been deemed talented enough to merit his presence into the game’s professional ranks.
Former PLP player Shane Connelly became the initial member of the Pride’s den to be so singled-out with such distinction when he was selected in this summer’s annual Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Connelly, a 6-foot-2 lefthander pitcher, was named in the 10th round by the American League member Kanas City Royals.
The pitcher, armed with a fastball that has been clocked in the low 90s, credits time spent with the local-based Pine Lake program as a pivotal stepping stone in his now professional career.
“Pine Lake did a lot for me,” said Connelly, who was a member of two college programs on his trek, “academically and playing baseball. Pine Lake is a very good school at preparing you for college. I didn’t find myself struggling too much.”
He was also hard to miss out on the Pride’s baseball field. Current head PLP coach Scott Greene was an assistant with the program at the time of Connelly’s participation.
“He was actually a very smart kid that worked tremendously hard,’’ recalled Greene.
Connelly followed up his successful prep-level career at Pine Lake by joining the baseball program at The Citadel. He then transferred to Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia Tech for what proved to be his final collegiate campaign.
“Transferring to VT as a grad transfer was the best thing that happened to him,’’ noted Greene, named the PAC-7 Conference’s baseball Coach of the Year after leading the Pride to the matching of one of its best seasons in program history that included an appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class playoffs. “If baseball doesn’t work out, he will still be successful.”
There is little to indicate, however, that the game will not be a good fit.
During his single season as a member of the Virginia Tech Hokies staff, Connelly racked up 81 strikeouts – second best among the crew – over the course of 63 innings appearing as both a starter and reliever. Connelly made six starts among his 21 games and finished with the third-most number of innings of all fellow pitchers.
It was also with Virginia Tech, where he posted six wins and a matching number of saves, when his pitches reached the speed that attracted professional scouts.
“I saw an enormous velo jump, 90-93,’’ said Connelly of his velocity increase that helped limited opposing hitters to a .238 batting average, “and my slider got really good. They really put me in a good position. If it wasn’t for this year, I really don’t know if I would be in this position. I can’t thank the Virginia Tech coaching staff enough. They really did a lot for me.”
He was a solid member of The Citadel pitching stable as well during his time spent with the military-based Bulldogs program. He made at least one starting showing during each of his seasons with The Citadel before departing for what was considered more advanced competition while also earning a master’s degree in business analytics at Virginia Tech.
“Citadel prepared me,” said Connelly. “I can’t speak enough about them. They really prepared me to succeed in the ACC as well. It was definitely a big leap for sure.”
The difference was obvious.
“They don’t chase as much,’’ said Connelly of the ACC hitters in general. “I had to adjust to that. Overall, I had a good amount of success.”
It’s akin to the same kind of talent adjustment Connelly will be experiencing when moving on into the pro realm.
“That’s how I will be making a living,’’ stressed Connelly of his newfound profession. “If I don’t perform, I won’t have a job for too long. It’s going to be the same thing like going from The Citadel to the ACC. Hopefully, I can start progressing through the system and make it to the bigs not too long from now.”
He’s off to a solid start. Connelly was the sixth of 12 pitchers selected by the Royals and the third of three to make their offerings from the left side of the mound when looking into home plate. Connelly has already embarked on his career as a pro by agreeing to a rookie signing contract and reporting to the organization’s spring training site in Arizona. From there, he will receive his first official assignment.