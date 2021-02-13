Proper picking puts Wildcats in preferred lacrosse position

It paid to be choosy on the part of Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team.

Engaging in consecutive-day matches both at home and against in-and-out of conference competition, the Wildcats salvaged a split that also served to place them atop the very-early circuit standings.

Lake Norman bagged a 12-2 victory over Conference 12 member Lake Norman Charter before being bounced by an 18-7 tally to an as-yet-unbeaten and non-league Northwest Guilford foe.

With the split, the Wildcats return to the field this week owning a 4-2 overall mark that includes the 1-0 start in C-12 play. While some fellow league members have yet appear in a conference clash caused in large party delays due to COVID-19, the initial favorable mark put into the win column by LNHS puts it in a first-place spot.

Getting the jump in conference action, Lake Norman filled the Lake Norman Charter net with all 12 of its goals during the course of the first half. They then more than withstood the visitors’ managing of their only two strikes during the second half.

Meanwhile, against an undefeated Northwest Guilford crew, the Wildcats scratched for far fewest goals that needed to deal the Vikings their first defeat in five appearances.