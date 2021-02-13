 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proper picking puts Wildcats in preferred lacrosse position
View Comments

Proper picking puts Wildcats in preferred lacrosse position

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
lacrosse generic
Metro Creative

It paid to be choosy on the part of Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team.

Engaging in consecutive-day matches both at home and against in-and-out of conference competition, the Wildcats salvaged a split that also served to place them atop the very-early circuit standings.

Lake Norman bagged a 12-2 victory over Conference 12 member Lake Norman Charter before being bounced by an 18-7 tally to an as-yet-unbeaten and non-league Northwest Guilford foe.

With the split, the Wildcats return to the field this week owning a 4-2 overall mark that includes the 1-0 start in C-12 play. While some fellow league members have yet appear in a conference clash caused in large party delays due to COVID-19, the initial favorable mark put into the win column by LNHS puts it in a first-place spot.

Getting the jump in conference action, Lake Norman filled the Lake Norman Charter net with all 12 of its goals during the course of the first half. They then more than withstood the visitors’ managing of their only two strikes during the second half.

Meanwhile, against an undefeated Northwest Guilford crew, the Wildcats scratched for far fewest goals that needed to deal the Vikings their first defeat in five appearances.

No additional individual information was available from either contest.

Lake Norman returns to play when hosting non-league perennial lacrosse power Charlotte Catholic in the LNHS stadium on Monday.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics