Proposing baseball's new rules

The same rings true for football. Lengths of the quarters again are different at each of the progressing levels until reaching the high school varsity phase.

Baseball needs to get in on the act.

At no level below high school varsity play should more than six innings be held. At the recreational level, games lasting five innings should be the rule. Most of the time, games at this stage are held under time-limit restraints. In only a few exceptions are games played to their conclusion before the time expires.

Middle school level play should also be comprised of five innings per game. In addition, the distance for the pitching mound and length of the base paths should also be shortened considerably.

For all junior varsity play, games should be maxed out at six innings each. It should also mark the first level at which players conduct business – pitching and running the bases – from all regulation distances.

Once arriving on the high school varsity scene, games can be held at regulation seven innings with all the remaining traditional restrictions also in place.