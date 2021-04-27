Push for postseason a priority

Different strokes for different folks.

Coaches and players have one method in mind for measuring success. Followers of the programs have an entirely different recipe.

For the former crowd, showing some success from the start of a season to its conclusion is the main point of emphasis. As long as teams and their players learn from mistakes and gain ground over the course of a campaign, then there is some feeling of being on the right track.

As for fans, which as most are already well aware is a shortened version of the term “fanatics,” that is not nearly enough. For those who watch a team’s every move, every play from pitch-to-pitch, there is only one fact that seals the deal: It’s postseason play or else.

These are indeed some of the most trying times in the latter’s regard. The hope on all fronts is that the current situation will not continue beyond this most unusual schedule. As it presently stands on the state’s high school sports front, only a vastly limited number of teams will merit qualification to extend their respective seasons into the playoff phase.