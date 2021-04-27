Push for postseason a priority

Different strokes for different folks.
Coaches and players have one method in mind for measuring success. Followers of the programs have an entirely different recipe.
For the former crowd, showing some success from the start of a season to its conclusion is the main point of emphasis. As long as teams and their players learn from mistakes and gain ground over the course of a campaign, then there is some feeling of being on the right track.
As for fans, which as most are already well aware is a shortened version of the term “fanatics,” that is not nearly enough. For those who watch a team’s every move, every play from pitch-to-pitch, there is only one fact that seals the deal: It’s postseason play or else.
These are indeed some of the most trying times in the latter’s regard. The hope on all fronts is that the current situation will not continue beyond this most unusual schedule. As it presently stands on the state’s high school sports front, only a vastly limited number of teams will merit qualification to extend their respective seasons into the playoff phase.
That fact has already very close to home. In the case of Lake Norman’s football team, its success experienced this past season would ordinarily be more than enough to reward it with a second-season berth. The Wildcats dropped only two of their maximum-allowed seven games, suffering losses to the two teams that finished first and second in the final I-Meck Conference standings. A glace around the state found way too many other teams not experiencing near that level of success scoring coveted playoff nods.
The writing, however, was on the wall from the very outset. It was clearly understood that due to the decrease in the number of postseason invites caused by the presence of COVID-19, only teams winning league titles and second-place finishers would be assured of stretching their season into the playoffs. This weekend marks the third round of the playoffs and already accounting for the regional finals one step shy of the state finals. A full round of the playoffs was wiped off the scoreboard.
Another page in the chapter is turning this week. It brings with it the start of seasons for another number of prep-level sports programs. They will be the latest to scramble for playoff bids that will dangle in front for the taking.
Again, limitations will be set. Only the top two finishing teams from the conference ranks will be considered for automatic postseason participation. Making matters more difficult in that light is the fact that, in the case of all local entries in particular, each of their appearances starting right out of the opening gate will be held in key conference clout-carrying conditions. There is really no margin for error.
This year in particular, the failure to earn a playoff appearance should not be the primary indicator of a team’s measuring stick for success. Fields are trimmed dramatically, in some areas actually cut in half from the traditional number of second-season invites. The fact that teams show some areas of improvement for the start to the finish would be used as a gauge.
The hopes is in place that, beginning with the start of the upcoming school sports, playoff pools will once again be filled to capacity. The list of participants is expected to return to the usual number. Just making the playoffs will then become more of an ingredient for determining the success of a team’s season.