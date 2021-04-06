Rare Monday meeting marks reunion for former MHS player, coach

The site was the same but not the sight.

A former longtime member of the Mooresville High School football program, both as an on-field and off-field participant, respectively, made a first-time-ever appearance as an opposing entry during the course of a rare first-of-the-week affair.

Current first-year North Mecklenburg head football coach Damon McKee brought his inaugural Vikings crew into play at the Blue Devils’ Coach Joe Popp Stadium on a rare Monday night to engage in a contest originally postponed from a much earlier play-day in the season’s schedule.

Originally, Mooresville and North Meck were on tap to kick off the season against each other back in late February. However, reports of COVID-19 tracing on the part of the latter forced that affair to be canceled. By mutual agreement on the part of both programs as well as approval from the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in regards to allowing ample time between games, the contest was able to be played.

As it turned out, the end result of yet another issue related to the presence of COVID, wound up being one of the first issues tackled by rookie-season North Meck coach McKee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}