Rare Monday meeting marks reunion for former MHS player, coach

The site was the same but not the sight.
A former longtime member of the Mooresville High School football program, both as an on-field and off-field participant, respectively, made a first-time-ever appearance as an opposing entry during the course of a rare first-of-the-week affair.
Current first-year North Mecklenburg head football coach Damon McKee brought his inaugural Vikings crew into play at the Blue Devils’ Coach Joe Popp Stadium on a rare Monday night to engage in a contest originally postponed from a much earlier play-day in the season’s schedule.
Originally, Mooresville and North Meck were on tap to kick off the season against each other back in late February. However, reports of COVID-19 tracing on the part of the latter forced that affair to be canceled. By mutual agreement on the part of both programs as well as approval from the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in regards to allowing ample time between games, the contest was able to be played.
As it turned out, the end result of yet another issue related to the presence of COVID, wound up being one of the first issues tackled by rookie-season North Meck coach McKee.
A former player at Mooresville during the mid-1990’s, McKee actually returned to the program on multiple occasions as a member of the Devils’ sidelines coaching staff. He spent several seasons with the program before departing for another opportunity. He then returned back to the school to fill several coaching duties, among them a high-ranking assistant with the football program.
McKee was considered among the candidates potentially available to fill Mooresville’s head coaching position before he was beckoned to embark on his career as the new head coach at North Meck.
So far, it hasn’t been quite the start to his head coaching career that he envisioned.
On top of overcoming the season delay caused by the coronavirus-caused concerns within the Vikings program, McKee has confronted an unusually small number of participants in football at North Meck into a struggling start to his sideline efforts. Following Monday night’s 32-9 defeat dropped to Mooresville in what also amounted to his first and potentially last visit back to familiar territory, McKee’s first entry fell to the 1-5 mark for the season overall with only later this week’s regular-season finale left to play.
McKee was actually the second former member of the Mooresville football program as both a former player and previous coach to return to the school campus as the current head coach of a fellow same-conference foe. Earlier this season, current third-year Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant guided his Wildcats to a victory over the Blue Devils in the annual rivalry contest between the two crosstown residents.
Unlike the situation that involves Oliphant, who will continue to square off against the Blue Devils on a yearly basis, it may well have also been McKee’s last regularly-scheduled appearance on the visiting side of the Blue Devils home field.
Beginning with the 2021-22 high school sports year, which anticipates the returning of the football season to its more traditional time of year beginning in late August, Mooresville and North Mecklenburg will no longer be connected as same I-Meck Conference members. As a result, the only opportunity for McKee to again face off against his former program product will take place in either a non-conference and/or possible postseason meeting.