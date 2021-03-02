Rare play day receives rave review from Mooresville

As it turned out, Saturday wasn’t such a bad day to engage in a regularly-scheduled match after all for Mooresville High School’s girls lacrosse team.

The Blue Devils made the most of the unusual playdate by edging out non-conference for Southlake Christian, 13-12, to snap a season-long losing skid.

The Devils eked out the decision to improve to the 2-8 mark overall while bringing a six-stretch string of setbacks to a close. It allowed Mooresville to generate some welcome momentum heading back into this week’s play.

For the Blue Devils, they gathered in the bulk of their offense from a pair of familiar sources. Senior team co-captain midfielder Elizabeth Ihm struck for a pair of hat tricks equivalent of six goals and also added an assist to her stat sheet. Freshman combination middie/attacker Ciara Cacciatore logged in with five goals – for a hat trick put two — and handed out another three assists.

Also for the Blue Devils, who entered intermission locked in 4-4 tie, they received solo strikes apiece from both Aliyah Zuniga and Amber Lee to complete the goal production.

Ihm, supporting her selection as the team’s player of the game, also gobbled up a team-best 17 groundballs.